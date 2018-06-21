Namaste, hit the board and strike a pose

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Connie Baker combines two of her passions into one fascinating fitness class.

After learning how to paddle board a few years ago, and obtaining her yoga teaching certificate, Baker is now offering instruction in standup paddle board play, yoga and fitness at area pools and lakes.

Recently retired from ABB in Mt. Pleasant, Baker, 58, is hitting the water at the Youngwood Park and Pool, the Ligonier YMCA and at Keystone State Park and Greenlick Lake/Jacob's Creek Park near Mt. Pleasant through her new company, Peace, Love & SUP .

"SUP is a fun way to strengthen confidence, balance and core muscles. My class is designed to meet any level of fitness. It is a slow and steady flow which will allow the students to take their time and perfect their newly learned skills," her website states.

"I thought, 'What makes me laugh and brings me joy?' ... It's standup paddle board," Baker says.

So far her classes have attracted children through senior citizens interested in trying something new.

"I had a 70-year-old at the (Ligonier) YMCA take a class on standup. She turned around and winked at me and said, 'Not too bad for an old lady,'" she says, laughing.

Taking a class allows children and adults to try paddle boarding before making a financial investment.

"I provide everything," Baker says.

On a recent sunny but chilly morning, Baker is preparing for a standup paddle board yoga class at Youngwood Park and Pool.

She inflates several paddle boards to 20 pounds each, and attaches 5-pound weights front and back to help anchor them.

"That keeps them from going rogue," she says.

Nearby, shivering but determined, Jen Stewart, 39, of Greensburg, and Gay Moffa, 56, of Latrobe, prepare to enter the water.

Balancing on boards

"I call this 'stand up modified vinyasa yoga flow.' It's about 50 percent slower than a regular yoga class," Baker says.

Someone who's never done yoga before can try the class.

"The only thing is, when I call a pose they will have to look at me, but they can do that," she says.

Her paddle board fitness class may be a better fit for those more interested in a physical challenge, she says.

Stewart, who met Baker when they were going through yoga teacher training together, says she became intrigued after seeing paddle boarding on social media.

"I thought, OK, I'll try it. It's been really fun. It's nice to try something new. As far as (paddle board) yoga, it's a whole new level. After a few more lessons I'm thinking about going out on my own," she says.

Moffa also met Baker through yoga, and agreed to help her as she began offering area paddle board classes.

"The balance is a challenge to me. The (water's) ripple gives you a little back and forth," she says.

"I did do it on vacation (in Mexico). I got up on the board, and I fell off a few times. I'm like, oh, I can do this. It was a real still area, no waves coming in," Moffa says.

The worst that can happen, they say, is one falls into the water.

As the two climb on the boards, Baker stands pool side, calling out yoga poses.

She offers encouragement as the women acclimate to the water's cool temperature and the slight swaying of the boards.

They conclude the lesson by sitting astride, and then standing on, their boards, the paddles cutting through the water as they cross the pool.

Expanding recreation options

Ed Christofano, board president of the Youngwood Area Park and Pool Enterprises, says Baker proposed offering classes at the pool.

"We were enthralled with the idea and very receptive to her class. It's a very interesting course she's offering. No one else in the area is doing it. We thought it would be a great opportunity for us to expand the services we offer," he says.

"This is one of our new amenities here. We are using the pool in different ways. It's a whole new image for us. ... Paddle boarding and yoga will attract a new clientele in the mornings," he adds.

"We're excited to have Connie and her class here. I was watching (an earlier class) — just the skill it takes to do this," Christofano says.

The sport is not yet widespread locally, Baker says.

"I want to share standup paddle board with the community," she says.

Details: willowhousecottage.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.