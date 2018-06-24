Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Reality show 'Room2Grow' provides expectant parents gender reveal nurseries

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 8:47 p.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Gender reveal parties and announcements are quite the trend, as expectant parents open envelopes, release balloons or slice into a cake to learn if they are having a boy or a girl.

After struggling for several years to conceive, Belle Vernon's Chris and Stacy Galiyas were eager to learn the gender of their first child.

They combined their reveal with a nursery design.

"When we found out she was pregnant, we took the envelope (with their child's gender written inside) to the paint store. We asked for two colors - one for male, and one for female," says Chris Galiyas, 40.

They brought home the paint can and opened it.

"It was the color for a boy," the proud father says.

And they knew Arrow, now 17 months old, was on his way.

And they also knew how they wanted to decorate his nursery.

Galiyas, a full-time art teacher at West Mifflin Area Middle School and a part-time muralist, got to work.

Stacy Galiyas, 34, is employed by the same school as a physical education teacher.

The two shared their reveal on social media.

Feedback was immediate and positive.

"We thought, 'We have something here.' We just didn't know what we had,'" Chris Galiyas says.

Room 2 Grow is born

What they had, it turns out, was the inspiration for a new Pittsburgh-based reality TV show, which premiered online this spring.

The pilot can be viewed at room2growtv.com

The couple partnered with Pittsburgh's Apple Box Studios to produce the show.

"I thought it was a novel idea. I thought it was a creative and interesting approach. I liked their story, how they struggled with infertility," says Michael Wertz, Apple Box Studios president and CEO.

He and the Galiyases created a partnership, Apple Box Motion Arts LLC, and he is shopping the pilot around to various networks.

Wertz believes it has a potentially wide appeal beyond "home improvement shows."

"It's more about values and how you're going to raise a child, as opposed to what the room looks like," he says. The Galiyases, he says, come across as "very real."

"Sometimes they have some friction, and they work it through, like every couple does. They both bring complementary skills," Wertz says.

Stacy Galiyas chose colors, bedding fabric, accent pieces and other decor for the nursery.

As a new mom, she gravitates toward the practical — where the changing table will go, how easy the floor is to clean.

"I would say my biggest role is to keep things more functional, keep it down to earth. We try to pick a theme and ideas that will last at least a few years," she says.

"That's why we like to get to know (the parents) and see what they like and enjoy. You are not going to keep a room that way forever, but you don't want a room that would just have (teddy) bears," she adds.

The right couple, the big reveal

A Facebook post resulted in nearly 200 area couples applying to share their stories for the first gender reveal nursery.

Michael and Jessika Keefer of Hanover Township in Beaver County are the lucky parents selected.

The couple planned to let their first child's gender be a surprise.

But after learning about the show online, they decided to pursue the opportunity.

Jessika Keefer, 33, works for InventHelp. Michael Keefer, 35, is employed with Shelton Design/Build.

After providing the Galiyases with an envelope revealing their baby's gender, they gave the couple two themes: A Secret Garden for a girl, Sunset Fishing at the Lake for a boy.

In the pilot, they discuss values they hope to instill in their child, and what they look forward to as parents.

"We didn't know what they were going to ask us. Nothing was scripted or rehearsed," Jessika Keefer says.

The Keefers also share potential names, with Jessika joking that she came into her marriage with a name for her first son: Kyus.

His middle name would be Lake.

She spent childhood summers near Lake Erie, where the couple have a cottage and where they married.

'Mum' is the word

The work was done late last fall, over about 10 days, with the Galiyases and the film crew behind the locked nursery door, tarps over the windows.

Finally, the Keefers open the door and enter a room full of outdoor, water and fishing decor, sunsets splashed on the walls.

And the name Kyus Lake on a wall-mounted life preserver. And they realize a son is on the way.

Keeping that fact a secret was a challenge.

"It was hard not to say 'he' or 'him'," Jessika Keefer says.

Family and friends who view the nursery immediately know what to expect. Even after his birth, on March 27, the news was kept quiet until the show's debut.

A gender-neutral baby shower, confidentiality agreements and deactivating her social media accounts, she says, laughing, helped keep lips zipped.

Everyone who has watched the show has told the couple they enjoy the idea of a room renovation coupled with a gender reveal, Keefer adds. "It was a lot of fun," she says.

And if a second baby is in their future?

"You don't want to do anything short of what the first one got. ... We might have to call Chris and Stacy again," Keefer says.

Details: room2growtv.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Husband and wife, teachers, and new parents Chris and Stacy Galiyas of Belle Vernon so enjoyed their own gender reveal and resulting nursery for their son that they are pursuing a reality television show based on that premise.
Mary Pickels
Husband and wife, teachers, and new parents Chris and Stacy Galiyas of Belle Vernon so enjoyed their own gender reveal and resulting nursery for their son that they are pursuing a reality television show based on that premise.
His signature is typically the final touch on murals Chris Galiyas paints, including this one on his backyard garage in Belle Vernon.
Mary Pickels
His signature is typically the final touch on murals Chris Galiyas paints, including this one on his backyard garage in Belle Vernon.
A gender reveal nursery designed by husband and wife team Chris and Stacy Galiyas of Belle Vernon, who hope to turn their concept into a network reality television show.
Courtesy of Chris Galiyas
A gender reveal nursery designed by husband and wife team Chris and Stacy Galiyas of Belle Vernon, who hope to turn their concept into a network reality television show.
A newborn will enjoy dreaming about fishing in this nursery, designed by Belle Vernon husband and wife team Chris and Stacy Galiyas as part of their gender reveal show pitch 'Room 2 Grow.'
Courtesy of Chris Galiyas
A newborn will enjoy dreaming about fishing in this nursery, designed by Belle Vernon husband and wife team Chris and Stacy Galiyas as part of their gender reveal show pitch 'Room 2 Grow.'
A logo on the rear window of Chris Galiyas' truck notes the name of the new reality show he and wife Stacy have developed and hope a network will pick up.
Mary Pickels
A logo on the rear window of Chris Galiyas' truck notes the name of the new reality show he and wife Stacy have developed and hope a network will pick up.
Shown above, Jessika and Michael Keefer were selected to be the featured parents-to-be couple for the gender reveal nursery pilot show.
Facebook/JessikaKeefer
Shown above, Jessika and Michael Keefer were selected to be the featured parents-to-be couple for the gender reveal nursery pilot show.
Above, Michael and Jessika Keefer await the arrival of their son, Kyus Lake.
Facebook/Jessika Keefer
Above, Michael and Jessika Keefer await the arrival of their son, Kyus Lake.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me