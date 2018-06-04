Cast a line in Burrell Lake Park annual fishing derby

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Junior anglers can try their luck at the annual Burrell Lake Park Kids' Fishing Derby on June 9.

The free event is open to all children age 15 and younger. Every child registered will get a prize bag and lunch.

Registration will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on derby day at the park on Delberta Road in Lower Burrell. All children registering must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Catch-and-release fishing will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with prizes awarded between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Lunch will be available starting around 10:30 to 11 a.m.

The event is sponsored by Tri-County Trout Club, the Lower Burrell Parks Commission and Lower Burrell American Legion Post 868.

Tri-County Trout Club members will measure all fish caught, with the biggest fish by length in each category winning a prize. A grand prize will be awarded for the longest fish overall.

Prizes include fishing rods, tackle boxes and other kinds of fishing gear.

Tri-County Trout Club will provide a limited number of nightcrawlers for bait and a limited number of loaner fishing rods for kids who do not have their own rods. Loaner rods and nightcrawlers will be available first come-first served.

Details: 412-298-0964 or tctcnews@gmail.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.