Cast a line in Burrell Lake Park annual fishing derby

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, June 4, 2018, 8:49 p.m.
Ryan Wass (right) of Lower Burrell pulled in a bluegill during the 2017 Burrell Lake Park Kids' Fishing Derby in Lower Burrell. Rich Myers from the Tri-County Trout Club measured the fish and released it back into the lake.
Mary Ann Thomas | Tribune-Review
Madden Richardson and his mother, Renee Richardson, of Plum participate in the 2017 Kids' Fishing Derby at Burrell Lake Park in Lower Burrell.
Tribune-Review
Junior anglers can try their luck at the annual Burrell Lake Park Kids' Fishing Derby on June 9.

The free event is open to all children age 15 and younger. Every child registered will get a prize bag and lunch.

Registration will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on derby day at the park on Delberta Road in Lower Burrell. All children registering must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Catch-and-release fishing will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with prizes awarded between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Lunch will be available starting around 10:30 to 11 a.m.

The event is sponsored by Tri-County Trout Club, the Lower Burrell Parks Commission and Lower Burrell American Legion Post 868.

Tri-County Trout Club members will measure all fish caught, with the biggest fish by length in each category winning a prize. A grand prize will be awarded for the longest fish overall.

Prizes include fishing rods, tackle boxes and other kinds of fishing gear.

Tri-County Trout Club will provide a limited number of nightcrawlers for bait and a limited number of loaner fishing rods for kids who do not have their own rods. Loaner rods and nightcrawlers will be available first come-first served.

Details: 412-298-0964 or tctcnews@gmail.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

