Kids can bowl free this summer at some area lanes

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, June 4, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
The Kids Bowl Free program offers two free games per day all summer long at some area bowling center.
The Kids Bowl Free program offers two free games per day all summer long at some area bowling center.

This summer when the kids say, “There's nothing to do,” tell them, “Let's go bowling!”

Various bowling centers around the area are participating in Kids Bowl Free, a nationwide program that offers families free bowling all summer long.

Kids who register for the offer receive two free games of bowling each day throughout the program.

“This program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure, and fun way for kids to spend time this summer,” according to the Kids Bowl Free website.

Age limits are set by the individual bowling centers, and adults can be included with a paid Family Pass option. Some centers also include shoe rental in the package.

Participating area centers include:

• Greensburg: Hillview Bowling Lanes and Main Bowling Center

• Latrobe: Lincoln Lanes

• Lower Burrell: Wildlife Lanes

• Monroeville: Lokay Lanes and Miracle Lanes

• North Versailles: North Versailles Bowling Center

• Pittsburgh area: Arsenal Bowling Lanes, Lawrenceville; Legacy Lanes, South Hills; Nesbit's Lanes, Plum

For information, contact your local bowling center or visit kidsbowlfree.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

