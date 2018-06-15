It's a day for dads — a few share their favorite ways to celebrate Father's Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pssttt ... hey kids ... it's Father's Day.

It is, of course, the day to celebrate fathers and father figures. Father's Day just doesn't seem to get the masterfully orchestrated hype associated with Mother's Day.

That does not mean we love them any less.

We asked some prominent men in the area how they like to celebrate their special day.

Their answers just might surprise you. (They are really just a bunch of old softies and we thank them for not being afraid to admit it.)

'Ice cream cars'

Ed Christofano wears several professional and community hats, most recently as board president of the Youngwood Area Park & Pool Enterprises.

But the role he most happily embraces is that of dad to son Joey, 12, and daughter Libby, 10.

"For me, the most perfect Father's Day gift is the homemade gift from the kids," Christofano says.

"My kids, every year, make me a homemade Father's Day card. It's the kind of thing you can't find on a shelf or in a store," he says.

The cards often show the three of them riding in one of the antique cars Christofano, a single father, collects.

"We call them the 'ice cream cars,'" he jokes.

Quite often they take one of the cars out for a drive to get ice cream, Christofano says.

"Usually we spend (Father's Day) at the pool or we do a cookout," he says.

But the cards he receives from his children, Christofano says, are his "most cherished gifts."

"It just shows their appreciation for what we do as a family," he says.

Rainbows and soccer

Jarod Trunzo, executive director of the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, and his wife, Bridgette, are the parents of three girls - Avila, 4; Sophia, 8; and Gianna, 10.

His perfect Father's Day?

"Waking up and going fly fishing in the Loyalhanna - sometimes I take the girls - and then coming back home and playing soccer in the backyard with my kids and my wife," Trunzo says.

As many dads eventually do, he's discovered the pleasures of a recliner while relaxing and watching television.

"I would like some down time, and then I'd watch my favorite movie, 'The Revenant,' (a gripping Leonardo DiCaprio survival film) in my recliner. That's so cliche," he jokes.

Trunzo is very specific about a gift his daughters could give him for Father's Day, and it involves his favorite food.

Having taken many trips to Italy, he's enamored of authentic Italian bread.

He was able to purchase some following a recent Mass at Saint Vincent Archabbey.

"That bread, with some mozzarella, olive oil and cold prosciutto," Trunzo says, would make him a happy dad.

"I don't want no stinkin' tie," he says, laughing.

He, too, loves the handmade cards his girls make for him, featuring butterflies, rainbows and, sometimes, a soccer ball.

"You never throw those away," Trunzo says.

Answering paternal, and other, calls

Lloyd Crago has long served Youngwood as its borough council president and volunteer fire department chief.

So on Father's Day, he says, he enjoys sitting by the pool while someone else mans the grill and just "doing nothing."

The family, including his parents, his wife, Beth, son Ryan and daughter Heather, typically gather at the Crago home to enjoy the outdoors on summer holidays.

His celebration began early this year, when Ryan and his wife, Christy, arrived with their toddler, Maggie, on Memorial Day.

"I heard my daughter yell. She said 'Read Maggie's shirt.' It said, 'I have a secret. I'm going to be a big sister,'" the proud grandfather of (almost) two says.

When Pap's little Maggie Mae stopped over with this T-Shirt on . I can't have been happier!!! pic.twitter.com/ij4JhRMrTN — Lloyd Crago (@Firechief26) June 8, 2018

"My kids have always paid attention to what I say. I'm all about experiences. I always say I have what I want or I'll buy what I want," Crago says.

He recently enjoyed a NASCAR trip, which was a Christmas present from last year.

This year, the family will celebrate Father's Day sometime around June 17 with a Pirates game and dinner out in Pittsburgh.

"Every year they do something like that. They always do some kind of experience," he says.

His daughter is the one who can bring him to tears with gifts like a picture frame reading "My Hero."

And, like every other dad who spoke about Father's Day favorites, Crago is a sucker for cards from his children.

While both show their appreciation and gratitude for their dad, his daughter's words tend to be a little more emotional.

"She makes me cry every Father's Day, with what she writes in the cards," Crago says.

Dad's day down on the farm

State Rep. Eric Nelson and his wife, Susan, have six children, four daughters and two sons, ranging in age from 10 to 18.

Father's Day typically begins with breakfast in bed, but sometimes it's 10 a.m. before the meal arrives, Nelson jokes.

With his oldest daughter heading off to college soon, he finds time with all six particularly precious this year.

"We will hang out for a while and then do some type of family project," often on their Hempfield farm, Nelson says.

"They laugh and say, 'Dad, we're the only family that works on Father's Day,'" he says.

This year, he anticipates they will repair a gate and post in the lower barn damaged by one of his daughter's bulls.

After their morning "fix," he says, they split the day between swimming at his parents' home and visiting his wife's parents.

Homemade cards from the younger ones, and more "dad type" gifts, like socks, Nelson jokes, will follow.

His kids could hit a home run, he says, if he found himself unwrapping a set of wireless earbuds that he could use to listen to music or audio books.

"I will appreciate the macaroni necklaces just as much," Nelson says.

Every day is Father's Day

"I know we celebrate Father's Day each and every year on the second Sunday in June, but I actually feel like I get to celebrate Father's Day each and every day," says Chad Amond, president and CEO of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce.

Easy to see why he feels that way, since he and wife Amy are parents to four children — Maddie, Katie, Alex and Abby.

Amond says the best gifts are those that don't cost a nickel. One that he received from his father and aims to pass on to his own kids is a work ethic.

"Whether you're an electrician, a teacher, a small business owner, a software engineer or a chamber president, working hard, being diligent, always being engaged and continuous lifelong learning are the fundamental keys to success," he says. "That's one of the gifts I've been given, and that's the gift I hope I'm working on every day to pass along to my kids."

Even so, sometimes you need to take a break.

"If I had to pick one thing that I would like to do on Father's Day, it would be just to take time and reflect upon how fortunate and blessed I am," he says. "Too often we take the little things in life for granted. The older you get, it seems like life moves so fast that we oftentimes don't appreciate the special things that happen day to day."

A "hardcore baseball fan," Amond says he has a favorite quote by Hall-of-Fame third baseman Wade Boggs: "Any guy can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad."

Just being 'us'

With five kids ranging in age from 24 to 7, things can get hectic in the household of Westmoreland County Commissioner Ted Kopas and his wife April.

Therefore, "any day all of us are together is a special day," Kopas says. "With kids of varying ages, and their busy lives and activities, I always treasure those moments we're all together just being 'us.' That's the greatest Father's Day gift of all."

So what do the Kopases do when they're all together?

"An ideal Father's Day certainly has to include baseball (either my boys or the Pirates), a cookout (I'll still handle the grill), and some goofing and lounging at the swimming pool," he says.

Gifts are optional.

"Definitely not tools!" Kopas says. "Honestly, and at the risk of sounding corny, I have everything I need."

One-on-one time

Having some one-on-one time with his son Christian, 15, would be the perfect Father's Day for David Zilli, principal of Greensburg Salem High School.

Forget the work-related responsibilities, Zilli says, and concentrate on "doing the things my son and I enjoy most — watching and participating in sports activities. Whether it is one of his games, shooting or catching ball in the yard, it is an opportunity to spend time (not money) together."

"We also enjoy family and food, so some family or friend gathering always gives us a chance to reflect," says Zilli, whose wife Cathy teaches at Greensburg Salem.

"Of course, I would reflect on my own father and how much I enjoyed something as simple as catching ball in the yard — just the two of us," he says. "My dad got to see my son play ball, and it was a special memory for all three of us. That time is the Father's Day gift."

Sharing a meal

William "Red" McElligott, an Oakmont native and district director for Pa. House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody, says he enjoys sharing a meal with his sons, Luke, 15, and Liam, 13, as well as his father, who also is named William.

The younger William McElligott says no gifts are needed for Father's Day — just lunch or dinner at Pub 333 in Oakmont for pizza and some wings.

"As long as my sons are healthy and happy, that's all that matters," he says. "We love going out to eat and watching whatever game is on television. We are last-minute kind of people so we will decide that day what we want to do and I am more than OK with that."

Ice time

This Father's Day, like many before it, will be spent partly at an ice rink in Delmont, and that's more than OK with Michael Nestico of Jeannette, an attorney, , who also is borough manager in Tarentum.

His wife Nicole will also be in the stands with their youngest son, Dominic, 1, who has already taken to the ice. Nestico says just being with his children – even if it's early in the morning – is the best Father's Day gift. He recalls spending this day as a player with his dad watching from the bleachers.

"Father's Day is usually a day of hockey practice," says Nestico, who will be watching his 6-year-old son Gabriel take the ice. Nestico's dad, Lenny, who owns The Nest restaurant in Jeannette, watched his sons — Nestico and younger brother Anthony — many times on Father's Day play hockey. "Hockey is a big part of our family. I've played all my life. I still play."