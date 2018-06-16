Friend asks for sympathy, receives a bill

Dear Carolyn:

Three of us ladies planned a trip to New York for two nights to see shows. We reserved a hotel room to share among us. Train and theater tickets were purchased ahead of time.

Several days before our planned departure, one person backed out because a relative was near death, and she needed to fly across the country to be with him. When the remaining two of us asked her to pay her portion of the hotel bill, she refused. She played the “sympathy” card saying she was already out the train and theater tickets as well as the cost of flying to see her relative, and we should have empathy and not expect her to pay her part of the room. We told her we were sorry for her situation, but she had made a commitment and we expected her to honor it. Now she has severed our friendship. How do I handle this? She lives next door!

— K.

That's not “play(ing) the ‘sympathy' card,” that's asking for sympathy.

And deserving it. Do you know how callous you sound?

Is this what we have become? Is it OK now to assume everyone's working an angle and we all just grab what we can for ourselves?

Your friend was dealing with a relative's death. Yes, she made a commitment, but a death in the family is widely considered a legitimate excuse. (Top 3! at least.)

Here is how you handle that: “I am so sorry. We'll miss you. Don't worry about the hotel, obviously — and let us know what else we can do.” Yes, you got stuck paying more, but you got more space, too. You also had “several days” to try to renegotiate or rebook your room.

And kindness is its own reward.

Were this strictly a money issue, then I might answer differently, but nothing about your letter says, “We felt terrible for her and would have absorbed her share if we could have.” You don't feel bad for her, you feel bad only for you. In fact, feelings came up only because you were annoyed that she asked you to have them.

If you now grasp this and regret it on any level, then walk next door to apologize for letting the battery die on your humanity. I don't see an apology working unless you mean it, and it might not even if you do, but it's the right move regardless.

For the record, if I were this neighbor, I would have paid you your third and then severed the friendship just to tie off the ends. But that's neither here nor there.

