Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Feeling like a fool for staying in a bad relationship too long

Carolyn Hax | Monday, June 18, 2018, 8:49 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn:

I recently broke up with someone after two years. Even though there were things that bothered me while we were together, I would convince myself I was overreacting, he didn't really mean it, etc.

Now that it's over, I feel like a fool for not having listened to what my body was telling me, and feel used because I stayed even after I told him what I needed and he didn't make any changes. I'm constantly beating myself up for staying as long as I did, and I'm having a really hard time moving on from these two emotions. How do I forgive myself for having been so stupid in this situation?

-- Feeling Like a Fool

You weren't a “fool.” The ability to listen to ourselves isn't innate, it's something we have to learn. So many other voices from so many sources compete with our own -- from parents, sibs, peers, pop culture, teachers, current events, our own wishful thinking -- that it takes time, experience and mistakes for us to get the hang of it.

It's a two-part process as well: (1) identifying the voice as our own; (2) having the guts to listen to it, especially when the action it suggests is extremely difficult to do.

Breakups are difficult -- as is choosing a path that others don't want you to choose, or that involves risk of failure or physical or emotional harm, or that goes against the values you were taught by your family, or etc.

So more constructive than flogging yourself is to treat this process (and others to come) as having taken exactly as long as it needed to take. You needed the two years to see the full scope of what wasn't working. OK then.

Now your job is to make sure you don't extend that time by looking backward and shaming yourself. And to take what you learned with you into future relationships -- not just romantic, but with friends, colleagues, family. Recognize the “convincing myself” sensation sooner now and adjust your choices accordingly.

Dear Carolyn:

This year, both of my parents passed away after long, difficult illnesses. I know I should miss them more than I do, but I feel like I've been mourning for several years already. Does that make sense, or am I rationalizing somewhere? Thanks.

-- Anonymous

I'm sorry for the difficult years and losses.

What you say makes complete sense. It's something that has come up for years in this column in the context of breakups: Some people start processing a breakup when it happens, and some start as soon as the relationship starts to fail. That's why some people can emerge from a divorce healthy and ready to date while others need years to regroup.

There is little practical difference when the grief is over a death. The process starts not when the loss itself happens, but when the person first feels the loss. Sometimes death triggers grief, sometimes a diagnosis does, sometimes the grief is delayed.

Even without a clear case of grieving in advance, there's no “should” for how much you miss someone. There is only how you really feel.

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/carolyn.hax or chat with her online at noon Eastern time each Friday at www.washingtonpost.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me