KDKA-TV's Ken Rice celebrates 30 years on air

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
KDKA-TV anchor Ken Rice celebrates 30 years on air.
KDKA-TV
KDKA-TV anchor Ken Rice celebrates 30 years on air.

Updated 19 hours ago

Award-winning journalist Ken Rice, who co-anchors the weeknight editions of KDKA-TV news at 5 and 11 and the KDKA 10 O'Clock News on Pittsburgh's CW is celebrating his 30th year in broadcasting – 24 with KDKA and six with WTAE-TV.

Rice's reporting assignments have taken him from the eye of Hurricane Hugo to the White House. He's covered Super Bowls and the crash of USAir Flight 427. He is one of the few local journalists ever to report live on the CBS Evening News – in the tense hours following a shooting spree in Pittsburgh's suburbs in 2000.

Active in the community, Rice developed and taught a television news reporting course at Point Park University and is frequently called upon to speak at local schools and community organizations. He serves on the board of the Allegheny District Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society and is honorary chairman of Pittsburgh's annual MS Walk.

Originally from Chicago, he prefers Twitter over Facebook and comedy over the tearjerkers. He enjoys a cup of coffee and reading anything by Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough — Pittsburgh's own. Rice's favorite television show is "Modern Family," and his choice of pizza? Mineo's.

His colleagues and viewers have been congratulating him on social media.

He is always on top of local breaking news, too.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

