Animal shelter pulls huge 29-pound stray cat off the streets

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, June 18, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA posted to Facebook that the 10-year-old Himalayan mix, whom they named Chubbs, was brought in by a good Samaritan and was going to be available to a new home after he got cleaned up a bit
Huge cat alert!

The story of a 29-pound stray cat found on the streets of Altadena, California, looking disheveled and in the need of grooming, quickly went viral last week and attracted lots of attention for the kitty.

Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA posted that the 10-year-old Himalayan mix, whom they named Chubbs, was brought in by a good Samaritan and was going to be available to a new home after he got cleaned up a bit.

But the media attention lead to several claims of ownership and the agency is instead working through those claims to be sure to get Chubbs to the right home. On Friday the agency posted an update saying he is in good shape.

"We're joking because he's very rotund and fun and hard to lift, but really, it's not very healthy for a cat to weigh 29 pounds," CEO Julie Bank told the Pasadena Star News . "He has already been put on a diet here at our shelter."

They shared a video of the large cat:

Chubbs even made it on a Father's Day post for the organization, but no word on if Chubbs has a new home.

