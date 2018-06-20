Longest day: Summer solstice arrives Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thursday marks the annual summer solstice — the longest day of the year north of the equator.

In case recent Western Pennsylvania temperatures hovering in the 80s and 90s were not clue enough, June 21 marks the official arrival of summer.

How much extra daylight will Thursday bring?

In most cases, it will be barely perceptible from preceding days, as each day since the winter solstice has grown — ever so slightly — longer.

The sun will rise Thursday in the Pittsburgh region at 5:49 a.m. and set at 8:53 p.m., according to timeanddate.com . That will be a net gain of one second over Wednesday's expected sunset.

The sun is expected to rise in Greensburg at 5:48 a.m. and set at 8:51 p.m., also a one-second gain from June 20.

What is the solstice?

The summer solstice marks the moment when the sun is directly above the Tropic of Cancer . This is the farthest north the sun ever moves in the sky, which is why days close to the solstice have the most daylight of any days of the year, according to USA Today .

While some Alaskans will deal with up to 19 hours of sunlight, those of us residing between the East and West coasts can expect 14 to 15 hours of daylight.

Want to celebrate?

• Forbes State Forest will hold a free Summer Solstice Stroll with a 2.5 mile hike in the Roaring Run Natural Area from 7-9 p.m.

Registration is required. Details: 724-259-2201 or rmahony@pa.gov

• Amazing Yoga Oakmont will hosts its second annual Summer Solstice Spectacular 7:15-8:15 p.m. Thursday along the 600 block of Allegheny River Boulevard.

The road will be blocked off from 7-8:30 p.m. so people can do yoga in the street and raise money for the Joseph A. Massaro Alzheimer's Research Fund.

There is a suggested $20 donation for the class, but any amount is welcome. Nearby businesses Oakmont Skin Care, What's Cooking at Casey's, Fine Wine and Good Spirits and Traditions of Oakmont will be open.

Details: 412-334-2520.

• Satya Yoga Greensburg will hold a public Summer Solstice Celebration from 6-9 p.m. in St. Clair Park.

Details: satyayogagreensburg.com

• Greenhouse Winery's Irwin location, 1048 Pinewood Road, will hold a Summer Solstice Party beginning at 6 p.m., with food trucks, live music and partying "until the sun goes down," according to its website.

• And the Carnegie Science Center will celebrate the summer solstice by offering discounted admission to visitors who bring in preserved snowballs from winter.

Those bringing snowballs can name their own admission price . They also can launch their "farewell to winter" and "welcome to summer" ice balls into the Ohio River (weather permitting), from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• As the sun starts to set, a second celebration begins at the science center, with a Summer Solstice Sky Watch at the Buhl Planetarium and Observatory , with programs presented at 8 and 10 p.m.

SkyWatch happens rain or shine. A virtual tour of the night sky in Buhl Planetarium is followed by additional planetarium programs.

If the skies are clear, visitors can head up to the observatory and view the stars through the center's 16-inch Meade LX200 Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope.

Cost is $4, but admission is free to those bringing their own fully assembled telescope to share with others.

• Tree Pittsburgh will welcome summer a day later, with a Summer Solstice Party from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, with music, a "light cookout and libations."

Enjoy the time in the light

After Thursday, the days' light will slowly begin to shrink until, six months later, winter solstice arrives.

Dec. 21 marks the shortest day and longest night of the year, when the sun is at its lowest arc in the sky.

Meanwhile, flip down the visor, slide on the shades, and enjoy a sun setting just about a wee bit later on Thursday.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.