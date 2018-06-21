It's National Selfie Day — we want to see your best

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We all do it. Some of us post them. Some of us just scrutinize them.

Now's the time to let them shine. It's National Selfie Day.

And we want to see your best selfie. Tweet us with #Selfie4Trib #NationalSelfieDay.

Here's one from the Greensburg newsroom to get you started:

Say cheese!

And a few more:

It's #NationalSelfieDay Remember if you are going to take that in your car, stop your vehicle in a safe location & #BuckleUpPA ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SreWumS1Cu — Trooper Brent Miller (@PSPTroopHPIO) June 21, 2018

As it's #SelfieDay , it could only be this one. Taken by the brilliant Katsu Tokunaga from the back seat of my jet as Red 10 in 2014 at RAF Akrotiri. Best #selfie ever in my opinion! #NationalSelfieDay #TBT pic.twitter.com/TcCFH3GWWQ — Mike Ling MBE (Red 3) (@MikeLingPilot) June 21, 2018

The first selfie was taken in 1839 by photographer Robert Cornelius in Philadelphia, USA Robert wrote on the back of the sheet of silver-plated copper 'The first light Picture ever taken. 1839." https://t.co/ZvbePTkvPY #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/foBPNz59kS — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) June 21, 2018

One more thing — does anyone use a selfie stick anymore?