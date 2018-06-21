It's National Selfie Day — we want to see your best
Updated 12 hours ago
We all do it. Some of us post them. Some of us just scrutinize them.
Now's the time to let them shine. It's National Selfie Day.
And we want to see your best selfie. Tweet us with #Selfie4Trib #NationalSelfieDay.
Here's one from the Greensburg newsroom to get you started:
Say cheese!
And a few more:
Six Heroes.. One Selfie.. #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/5eHTFuCOXU— Marvel Universe (@77MCU) June 21, 2018
It's #NationalSelfieDay Remember if you are going to take that in your car, stop your vehicle in a safe location & #BuckleUpPA ♂️ pic.twitter.com/SreWumS1Cu— Trooper Brent Miller (@PSPTroopHPIO) June 21, 2018
As it's #SelfieDay , it could only be this one. Taken by the brilliant Katsu Tokunaga from the back seat of my jet as Red 10 in 2014 at RAF Akrotiri. Best #selfie ever in my opinion! #NationalSelfieDay #TBT pic.twitter.com/TcCFH3GWWQ— Mike Ling MBE (Red 3) (@MikeLingPilot) June 21, 2018
It's #NationalSelfieDay and we appreciate these cattle's tongue-in-cheek behavior pic.twitter.com/lAChffUcOP— Farmers.gov (@FarmersGov) June 21, 2018
Good morning! #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/sSO1hCmL2l— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 21, 2018
The first selfie was taken in 1839 by photographer Robert Cornelius in Philadelphia, USA Robert wrote on the back of the sheet of silver-plated copper 'The first light Picture ever taken. 1839." https://t.co/ZvbePTkvPY #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/foBPNz59kS— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) June 21, 2018
Am I doing it right? #NationalSelfieDay pic.twitter.com/1p09sTY8UZ— Jen Gentleman (@JenMsft) June 21, 2018
One more thing — does anyone use a selfie stick anymore?