Instagram photo contest focuses on Westmoreland County nature scenes

Photos taken in various natural areas in Westmoreland County are being sought for an Instagram photo contest.

Sponsored by Westmoreland County Parks, the Westmoreland Heritage Trail Chapter and the Westmoreland Land Trust, the contest is open to amateur photographers.

Submissions in three categories are being taken through Oct. 31 via these hashtags:

• People and pets: #WCPC18peoplepets

• Wildlife and nature: #WCPC18nature

• Scenic beauty: #WCPC18scenic

Photos may have been taken in any season at the following locations: Twin Lakes, Cedar Creek, Mammoth and Northmoreland Parks, Bridgeport Dam, Chestnut Ridge, Otto and Magdalene Ackermann Nature Preserve, Ann Rudd Saxman Nature Park, Historic Hanna's Town, Loyalhanna Gorge Recreation Area, Sewickley Creek Wetlands, Coal and Coke Trail, Five Star Trail, Little Crabtree Creek Trail, Westmoreland Heritage Trail and the Westmoreland County section of the Great Allegheny Passage.

Photos will be judged for impact, creativity, image quality and whether their location is readily recognizable, according to a release. Participants may submit up to three photos total.

Winners will be contacted through Instagram.

Applicants will retain the rights to their photos, but by participating agree to share those rights with Westmoreland County and the sponsoring organizations and to let them share the photos royalty-free. Photographer will be credited when possible.

Complete contest information is available at co.westmoreland.pa.us/photocontest and tinyurl.com/y9y5yde8.

