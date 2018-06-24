Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More Lifestyles

Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, wins World's Ugliest Dog title

The Associated Press | Sunday, June 24, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is carried by owner Megan Brainard during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the contest. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is carried by owner Megan Brainard during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the contest. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is hugged by owner Megan Brainard after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is hugged by owner Megan Brainard after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Megan Brainard, center, reacts after her dog Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, bottom, is announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Also pictured at left is Yvonne Morones, holding her dog Scamp, who placed second, and Linda Elmquist, holding her dog Josie, who finished third. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Megan Brainard, center, reacts after her dog Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, bottom, is announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Also pictured at left is Yvonne Morones, holding her dog Scamp, who placed second, and Linda Elmquist, holding her dog Josie, who finished third. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Himisaboo, Chinese Crested and Dachshund mix, walks onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Himisaboo, Chinese Crested and Dachshund mix, walks onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Wild Thang, a Pekingese, stands onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. A 9-year-old English bulldog, Zsa Zsa, was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Wild Thang, a Pekingese, stands onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. A 9-year-old English bulldog, Zsa Zsa, was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Rascal Deux is held by owner Dane Andrew before competing in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Rascal Deux is held by owner Dane Andrew before competing in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog owned by Megan Brainard, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, walks onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the contest. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, walks onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the contest. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Meatloaf, a bulldog mix, walks onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Meatloaf, a bulldog mix, walks onstage during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Updated 11 hours ago

PETALUMA, Calif. — A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Zsa Zsa won the title Saturday night at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

The dog's owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive $1,500 for Zsa Zsa's win. Brainard found Zsa Zsa on a pet-finding site, according to the contest bio.

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections - some have hairless bodies, others have lolling tongues. The dogs and their handlers walk down a red carpet. The dogs are evaluated by a panel of judges.

The contestants included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Last year's winner was a 125-pound (57-kilogram) gentle giant named Martha — a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.

The contest is in its 30th year. It is usually held on Friday nights, but organizers moved the competition to Saturday in an effort to draw a bigger audience.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me