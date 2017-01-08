Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Celebration at St. Vincent continues the Christmas spirit
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Elaine Mahoy, of Murrysville, and her grandson, William Jeffries, of Export, admire the nativity, during the Greensburg Garden Center church tour of Saint Vincent Basilica, held on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Roderick Booker, (center), directs the WCCC Concert Choir, during the Greensburg Garden Center church tour of Saint Vincent Basilica, held on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Tour-goers, (from left), Pam Turner, of Greensburg, and Glenda Uncapher, of Greensburg, admire their surroundings during the Greensburg Garden Center church tour of Saint Vincent Basilica, held on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), John and Linda McCune, of Allegheny Township, admire their surroundings during the Greensburg Garden Center church tour of Saint Vincent Basilica, held on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Roderick Booker, (right), directs the WCCC Concert Choir, during the Greensburg Garden Center church tour of Saint Vincent Basilica, held on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Tour-goers, (from left), Myra Mamo, of Murrysville, and Lorie Bollibon, of Murrysville, pose for a photo during the Greensburg Garden Center church tour of Saint Vincent Basilica, held on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Tour-goers, (from left), Constance Burick, of Ligonier, and Lougene Whiteman, of Latrobe, pose for a photo during the Greensburg Garden Center church tour of Saint Vincent Basilica, held on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Greensburg Garden Center board members, (from left), Carla Rusnica, Jane Petrovich and Elizabeth Pesci, gather for a photo during the Greensburg Garden Center church tour of Saint Vincent Basilica, held on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), WCCC Concert Choir member, Jeff Moyer, of Greensburg, joins Diana Trout, of Greensburg, and Jim Dodds, of Penn Township, for a photo during the Greensburg Garden Center church tour of Saint Vincent Basilica, held on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Roderick Booker, (center), director of the WCCC Concert Choir, joins choir members, Forrest Moore, (L), of Scottdale, and Kathleen Ashbaugh, of Ligonier, for a photo during the Greensburg Garden Center church tour of Saint Vincent Basilica, held on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Co-chairs, (from left), Donna Lee and Diane Dale, join Fr. Fred Byrne for a photo, during the Greensburg Garden Center church tour of Saint Vincent Basilica, held on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2017.

Updated 13 hours ago

Some people can hardly wait until Dec. 26 to take down the Christmas decorations. Others want the holiday spirit to last long into the new year.

For the latter group, St. Vincent Basilica opened its doors Jan. 7 for the Greensburg Garden Center Holiday Church Tour.

Coming the day after Epiphany and on the day of Orthodox Christmas, the tour found the basilica still decked in its holiday splendor, with a towering 40-foot tree in the chancel glittering with white lights, and dozens of poinsettias in various hues, greenery and red ribbons placed around the nave.

Elaine Mahoy of Murrysville and her grandson, William Jeffries of Export, found themselves transfixed by the Nativity scene filling one of the transepts. Along with a stable, manger and figures of the holy family, it featured desert plants and a running waterfall.

Guests were free to stroll through the magnificent edifice until it was time for a concert by the 65-member Westmoreland County Community College Concert Choir, directed by Roderick Booker. The program featured seldom-heard seasonal songs and familiar ones given new arrangements.

Preceding the choir performance, the Rev. Cyprian Constantine filled the air with welcoming selections on the basilica's custom-made, 3,000-pipe organ.

Following the music, the Rev. Fred Byrne discussed the basilica's history and architecture.

Some lucky tourgoers also had the chance to view a “Star of Bethlehem” presentation in St. Vincent College's nearby planetarium. Due to limited seating, two showings quickly sold out.

Tour co-chair Diane Dale pegged total attendance at about 225. Joining her as co-chairs were Byrne, a garden center member who also oversees gardening and landscaping at St. Vincent, and Donna Lee.

Among garden center members welcoming guests were Carla Rusnica, Nicky Heinack andJane Petrovich.

Seen: Maureen Zang, Doug Evans, Norma Brodak, Sharon Wakefield, Linda Wakefield, James Dodds, Ray andMary Lou Zepek, Bobbi Guest, Brenda Johnson, Jeff Moyer, Diana Trout, Dolly Queer, Beverly Guber, Debra Newill, Bill andJudy Shaffer, Constance Burick, Lougene Whiteman, Ray andPat Feranchak andFred andSilvia Marton.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.