Greater Latrobe Wildcat Cabaret draws a crowd

Jarod Baughman-Stubbs and a Collection of Decent Men rapped “My Shot” from the musical “Hamilton” on Jan. 7 at the Wildcat Cabaret at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.

Baughman-Stubbs was emcee for the cabaret, a fundraiser for high school drama club's plays and musicals hosted by Greater Latrobe Theater Boosters.

CDM, a group of student performers represented by Joel Basenback and Spencer Simpson, appeared with special guests R.J. Evancho and Ian Stubbs.

The evening began with a dessert reception, followed by student performances.

Katie Dunlap sang “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” from “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Jacob Klunk played guitar and sang 3 Doors Down's “Kryptonite.”

Taylor Gantt, wearing black and white stripes, tap danced to “Jailhouse Rock.”

Barbara Hinger, Gantt's mother, and Lorraine Hinger cheered from the front row and said Gantt was named Latrobe's Miss Fourth of July this summer. Seated nearby were students Brianna Long, Eva DeSanders, Abby Stratton, Bailey Siko, Maura Casey and Aislinn Zimmerman.

Other student performers were Layne Lazor, Anna Steffey, Reed Demangone, Rebecca Dill, Alena Barlock, Ryssa Ezykowsky, Gabby Takitch, Mikee Kershaw, Tate McElhaney, Michael Dunlap, Paige Lesko, Anna Doelling, Nick Carroll, Anna Mowery, Jacob Lubic, Rachel Saula, Michael Stanley, Alexis Brown and McKenna Martinosky.

Booster Club co-presidents Lisa Vittone and Jennifer Lopata were there with boosters Jon Stubbs, Barb Lubic, Melanie Fritz, Misty Demangone and Daniel Krack, director of Latrobe's spring musical “Titanic.”