Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Greater Latrobe Wildcat Cabaret draws a crowd
Dawn Law | Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left) Bailey Siko, Maura Casey and Aislinn Zimmerman, all sophomores at the Greater Latrobe Senior High School, gather for a photo during the Greater Latrobe Drama Club Wildcat Cabaret, held in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity on Saturday evening, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Greater Latrobe Senior High School student, Jacob Klunk, gives a musical performance during the Greater Latrobe Drama Club Wildcat Cabaret, held in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity on Saturday evening, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Greater Latrobe Senior High School student, Alena Barlock, dances during the Greater Latrobe Drama Club Wildcat Cabaret, held in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity on Saturday evening, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Michael Lopata, sophomore, joins student performers, McKenna Martinosky, senior, Paige Lesko, junior, and Ryan Pal, senior, for a photo during the Greater Latrobe Drama Club Wildcat Cabaret, held in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity on Saturday evening, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Student performers,(from left), Tate McElhaney, sophomore, Anna Steffey, sophomore, and Michael Stanley, senior, gather for a photo during the Greater Latrobe Drama Club Wildcat Cabaret, held in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity on Saturday evening, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Student performer, Taylor Gantt, (center), a junior, joins her great-grandmother, Lorraine Hinger, (L), and her mother, Barbara Hinger, (R), for a photo during the Greater Latrobe Drama Club Wildcat Cabaret, held in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity on Saturday evening, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Sarah Maglosky, of Latrobe, Layne Lazor, of Latrobe, student performer, Vanessa Clarke-Deaver, of Unity Township, student performer, and Owen Wehner, of Connellsville, gather for a photo during the Greater Latrobe Drama Club Wildcat Cabaret, held in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity on Saturday evening, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Greater Latrobe Theater Boosters officers, (from left), Misty Demagone, Jonathan Stubbs, Rosey Doelling and Jen Lopata, gather for a photo during the Greater Latrobe Drama Club Wildcat Cabaret, held in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity on Saturday evening, January 7, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Greater Latrobe Theater Boosters officers, (from left), Melanie Fritz, Barb Lubic and Lisa Vittone, join dramatics director, Daniel Krack, for a photo during the Greater Latrobe Drama Club Wildcat Cabaret, held in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Center for Student Creativity on Saturday evening, January 7, 2017.

Updated 13 hours ago

Jarod Baughman-Stubbs and a Collection of Decent Men rapped “My Shot” from the musical “Hamilton” on Jan. 7 at the Wildcat Cabaret at Greater Latrobe Senior High School.

Baughman-Stubbs was emcee for the cabaret, a fundraiser for high school drama club's plays and musicals hosted by Greater Latrobe Theater Boosters.

CDM, a group of student performers represented by Joel Basenback and Spencer Simpson, appeared with special guests R.J. Evancho and Ian Stubbs.

The evening began with a dessert reception, followed by student performances.

Katie Dunlap sang “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” from “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Jacob Klunk played guitar and sang 3 Doors Down's “Kryptonite.”

Taylor Gantt, wearing black and white stripes, tap danced to “Jailhouse Rock.”

Barbara Hinger, Gantt's mother, and Lorraine Hinger cheered from the front row and said Gantt was named Latrobe's Miss Fourth of July this summer. Seated nearby were students Brianna Long, Eva DeSanders, Abby Stratton, Bailey Siko, Maura Casey and Aislinn Zimmerman.

Other student performers were Layne Lazor, Anna Steffey, Reed Demangone, Rebecca Dill, Alena Barlock, Ryssa Ezykowsky, Gabby Takitch, Mikee Kershaw, Tate McElhaney, Michael Dunlap, Paige Lesko, Anna Doelling, Nick Carroll, Anna Mowery, Jacob Lubic, Rachel Saula, Michael Stanley, Alexis Brown and McKenna Martinosky.

Booster Club co-presidents Lisa Vittone and Jennifer Lopata were there with boosters Jon Stubbs, Barb Lubic, Melanie Fritz, Misty Demangone and Daniel Krack, director of Latrobe's spring musical “Titanic.”

— Dawn Law

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.