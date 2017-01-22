Seton Hill students show off

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brooke Grimm held the necklace she created and smiled.

Her piece of art is part of a student exhibit at the Harlan Gallery in the Seton Hill University Visual Arts Center, Greensburg. The collection was unveiled Jan. 19 at an opening reception.

“This has been such a great experience in that we get to see the work of our peers, and we see that hard work pays off,” said Grimm, a senior fine arts major from Champion, who like the other students didn't find out they were chosen until the reception.

The students' work showcases photography, painting, drawing, clay, graphic design and sculpture. The juried exhibit featured in the 1,655-square-foot space is for freshmen through seniors, most who are art majors, and who create the work during class time, said gallery director and Seton Hill assistant professor Carol Brode.

Pieces were selected by Doug Evans, collections manager for The Westmoreland Museum of American Art. He chose senior Paige Tibbe's oil painting “Lost,” for the Juror's Award out of 105 pieces in the exhibit from 80 artists. A two-dimensional media student, she receives $100.

“There is real diversity in this exhibit,” Brode said. “It was very competitive. Less than half the pieces entered were selected.”

The free show will run through Feb. 23. Hours are 1 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Spotted in the gallery was Judy O'Toole, the Richard M. Scaife director and CEO for The Westmoreland, who says having such a wonderful gallery space for the students is important.

“It gives them visibility and is in a central location,” O'Toole said. “I love seeing their work.”

Students who attended include Hannah Kelly, Katie Wenson, Victoria Mengel, Halie Torris, Jenna Kaufman, Morgan Riggenbach, Lauren Shawgo, Gabby Giovenco, Ian Baez, Becka Marsh andLaura Rosner.

Among the crowd were Seton Hill professor David Stanger and the university's program director Pati Beachley as well as Barbara Jones, chief curator for The Westmoreland, and artists Ron Donoughe and Linda Price-Sneddon.