Out & About

Sleeping beauties
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
(from left), Catherine Sherbine, of Greensburg, and her daughter, Alexandra Sherbine, 11, pose for a photo, during the opening reception for 'How We Slept: The History of the Bedroom and Other Home Spaces', held in the McCarl Coverlet Gallery of the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 19, 2017.
Artist, Frances Halley, (center), artwork shown back, joins her daughter, Colleen Halley, (L), and her husband, John Halley, (R), for a photo during the opening reception for 'How We Slept: The History of the Bedroom and Other Home Spaces', held in the McCarl Coverlet Gallery of the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 19, 2017.
Saint Vincent students, (from left), Chase Marick, Heather LeClerc and Tyler Kuntz, gather for a photo during the opening reception for 'How We Slept: The History of the Bedroom and Other Home Spaces', held in the McCarl Coverlet Gallery of the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 19, 2017.
Saint Vincent students, (from left), Jean Cherilus, Andre Pradia and Dylan Winters, look at the coverlets, during the opening reception for 'How We Slept: The History of the Bedroom and Other Home Spaces', held in the McCarl Coverlet Gallery of the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 19, 2017.
(from left), McCarl Coverlet Gallery Director, Lauren Churilla, joins Joanna Moyer for a photo, during the opening reception for 'How We Slept: The History of the Bedroom and Other Home Spaces', held in the McCarl Coverlet Gallery of the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 19, 2017.
Saint Vincent College students, (from left), Melissa Koshute, of Beaver County, Michael Illig, of Eighty Four, Washington County, and Faith Brake, of Gaithersburg, MD, gather for a photo during the opening reception for 'Visions of the Past: Works of Jim Miller', held in the Saint Vincent Gallery at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 19, 2017.
Saint Vincent College students, (from left), Dominic Balestreri, of Irwin, and Rachel Collins, of Pittsburgh, pose for a photo during the opening reception for 'Visions of the Past: Works of Jim Miller', held in the Saint Vincent Gallery at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 19, 2017.
(from left), Suzanne English, vice president for admission, marketing and communications, Saint Vincent College, mingles with Rich Schulte, during the opening reception for 'Visions of the Past: Works of Jim Miller', held in the Saint Vincent Gallery at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 19, 2017.
(from left), Br. Mark Floreani, O.S.B., joins Br. Norman Hipps, O.S.B., President of Saint Vincent College, for a photo during the opening reception for 'Visions of the Past: Works of Jim Miller', held in the Saint Vincent Gallery at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 19, 2017.
(from right), Saint Vincent College Gallery Director, Ann Holmes, joins exhibiting artist, Jim Miller, (art shown back), and Richard Stoner for a photo, during the opening reception for 'Visions of the Past: Works of Jim Miller', held in the Saint Vincent Gallery at Saint Vincent College in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 19, 2017.

The Neighborhood Trolley made the rounds of St. Vincent College on Jan. 19, ferrying visitors between two exhibition openings.

In the Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery, curator Lauren Churilla welcomed guests to “How We Slept: The History of the Bedroom and Other Home Spaces.”

On display through June 16 are 19th-century bed coverings from the gallery's collection, paintings illustrating the exhibition theme from the collection of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, vintage sleep clothing on loan from the Kerr Memorial Museum in Oakmont and cut-paper works by Frances Halley of Ross that were commissioned for the show.

Self-professed “paper junkie” Halley was accompanied by her husband John; children Colleen, Douglas and Jack; and friend Gigi Faber.

Seen in the gallery were Joanna Moyar, Barbara Jones, Anita Manoli, Frank and Susan Rex, Catherine Sherbine, Alexandra Sherbine, Corey Churilla and St. Vincent students Jean Cherilus, Andre Pradia and Dylan Winters.

Up the hill in the St. Vincent Gallery, visitors viewed “St. Vincent: Visions of the Past, Works of Jim Miller.”

The artist, a Greensburg resident, was on hand to discuss his giclee prints, etchings, colored drawings and oil paintings showing unexpected views of the campus produced from 1965 to 2016.

“I came here as a 17-year-old kid,” said Miller, who spent 12 years in the monastery and earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from the college. “It was a big part of my growing up.”

Miller's show runs through Feb. 19.

Gallery director Ann Holmes circulated through the crowd, which included Brother Norman Hipps, Susan English, Doreen Blandino, Richard and Eileen Stoner, John Nakles, Diane Beley, Bibiana Boerio and Brother Mark Floreanini.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

