Sleeping beauties

The Neighborhood Trolley made the rounds of St. Vincent College on Jan. 19, ferrying visitors between two exhibition openings.

In the Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery, curator Lauren Churilla welcomed guests to “How We Slept: The History of the Bedroom and Other Home Spaces.”

On display through June 16 are 19th-century bed coverings from the gallery's collection, paintings illustrating the exhibition theme from the collection of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg, vintage sleep clothing on loan from the Kerr Memorial Museum in Oakmont and cut-paper works by Frances Halley of Ross that were commissioned for the show.

Self-professed “paper junkie” Halley was accompanied by her husband John; children Colleen, Douglas and Jack; and friend Gigi Faber.

Seen in the gallery were Joanna Moyar, Barbara Jones, Anita Manoli, Frank and Susan Rex, Catherine Sherbine, Alexandra Sherbine, Corey Churilla and St. Vincent students Jean Cherilus, Andre Pradia and Dylan Winters.

Up the hill in the St. Vincent Gallery, visitors viewed “St. Vincent: Visions of the Past, Works of Jim Miller.”

The artist, a Greensburg resident, was on hand to discuss his giclee prints, etchings, colored drawings and oil paintings showing unexpected views of the campus produced from 1965 to 2016.

“I came here as a 17-year-old kid,” said Miller, who spent 12 years in the monastery and earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from the college. “It was a big part of my growing up.”

Miller's show runs through Feb. 19.

Gallery director Ann Holmes circulated through the crowd, which included Brother Norman Hipps, Susan English, Doreen Blandino, Richard and Eileen Stoner, John Nakles, Diane Beley, Bibiana Boerio and Brother Mark Floreanini.

