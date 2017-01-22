Pet sounds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bandz 4 Bones, held Jan. 21 at Youngwood Fire Hall, was a fundraiser for the Animal Friends of Westmoreland, and it benefitted others, as well.

More than 200 people turned out on a warm winter night for the fifth annual concert for homeless animals, a showcase for local bands and a boost for Youngwood Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1.

Lucy Crafton and her boyfriend, John Myers of Kittanning couldn't wait to get on the dance floor with Crafton's cousins Tammy Barlock of Acme and Bob Hankey of North Huntingdon.

First up was Vacancy, which consists of Matt Reese, Adam Smith, Braden Nicols and Luke Zajdel, all students at Hempfield Area High School. Last June, Vacancy won the first annual Twin Lakes Battle of the Bands. Dave and Carol Nicols said the band practices at their home and is a positive creative outlet for their 16-year-old son, Braden.

“They work hard, they're all honor students,” Carol Nicols said. “They're very good kids.”

Other bands included Mojo and Cash Whitley and the Hard Luck Kings. Rock band Twisted Fate sang “Happy Birthday” to shelter volunteer Wendy Fenton, working the event with her husband, Dave.

Fire department members Jen Steiner, Tim Vastell, Don Miller and Jared Laskey tended bar. Shelly Holsopple, Anna Wojtseck, Faith Krynicky and Julie Filicky, with the Ladies' Auxiliary, operated the hall's kitchen, selling chicken, burgers and hot dogs.

“That's the nice thing about having it here,” emcee and event organizer Justine Long said. “It benefits the fire department, too.”

Seen: Danna Swartzmiller, Clair Sartori, Deneen Krowicki, Robin Stewart, Bethany Morse, Bob Karan, Frank and Judy Brucker, Amy Sartori, Clay Shoaf and Regis and Cheri Klinchock.