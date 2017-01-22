Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Pet sounds
Dawn Law | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Tammy Barlock, of Acme, and Robert Hankey, of North Huntingdon, hit the dance floor during the fifth annual Bandz 4 Bones, hosted by Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Youngwood Fire Hall on Saturday evening, January 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Mark and Jeanne Shaffer, of Greensburg, join Don and Sue Resse, of New Stanton, for a photo during the fifth annual Bandz 4 Bones, hosted by Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Youngwood Fire Hall on Saturday evening, January 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Members of the band, 'Vacancy', (from left), Braden Nicols, 16, Luke Zajdel, 17, Matt Reese, 16, and Adam Smith, 16, all of Hempfield Township, gather for a photo before performing at the fifth annual Bandz 4 Bones, hosted by Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Youngwood Fire Hall on Saturday evening, January 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Members of the band, 'Vacancy', (from left), Luke Zajdel, 17, Adam Smith, 16, Matt Reese, (back), 16, and Braden Nicols, 16, all of Hempfield Township, perform at the fifth annual Bandz 4 Bones, hosted by Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Youngwood Fire Hall on Saturday evening, January 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Shelter volunteers, (from left), Dave Fenton, Wendy Fenton and Bob Karan, gather for a photo at the basket raffles, during the fifth annual Bandz 4 Bones, hosted by Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Youngwood Fire Hall on Saturday evening, January 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Shelter volunteer, Deb Morgan, shelter manager, Robin Stewart, and volunteer, Dana Schwartzmiller, organize 50/50 tickets at the fifth annual Bandz 4 Bones, hosted by Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Youngwood Fire Hall on Saturday evening, January 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Shelter volunteers, (from left), Deneen Krowicki and Clair Sartori, pose for a photo at the fifth annual Bandz 4 Bones, hosted by Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Youngwood Fire Hall on Saturday evening, January 21, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event organizer and shelter volunteer, Justine Long, (center), joins Bethany Morse, (L), animal care manager, and Amy Sartori, (R), shelter volunteer, for a photo at the fifth annual Bandz 4 Bones, hosted by Animal Friends of Westmoreland, held at the Youngwood Fire Hall on Saturday evening, January 21, 2017.

Updated 6 hours ago

Bandz 4 Bones, held Jan. 21 at Youngwood Fire Hall, was a fundraiser for the Animal Friends of Westmoreland, and it benefitted others, as well.

More than 200 people turned out on a warm winter night for the fifth annual concert for homeless animals, a showcase for local bands and a boost for Youngwood Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1.

Lucy Crafton and her boyfriend, John Myers of Kittanning couldn't wait to get on the dance floor with Crafton's cousins Tammy Barlock of Acme and Bob Hankey of North Huntingdon.

First up was Vacancy, which consists of Matt Reese, Adam Smith, Braden Nicols and Luke Zajdel, all students at Hempfield Area High School. Last June, Vacancy won the first annual Twin Lakes Battle of the Bands. Dave and Carol Nicols said the band practices at their home and is a positive creative outlet for their 16-year-old son, Braden.

“They work hard, they're all honor students,” Carol Nicols said. “They're very good kids.”

Other bands included Mojo and Cash Whitley and the Hard Luck Kings. Rock band Twisted Fate sang “Happy Birthday” to shelter volunteer Wendy Fenton, working the event with her husband, Dave.

Fire department members Jen Steiner, Tim Vastell, Don Miller and Jared Laskey tended bar. Shelly Holsopple, Anna Wojtseck, Faith Krynicky and Julie Filicky, with the Ladies' Auxiliary, operated the hall's kitchen, selling chicken, burgers and hot dogs.

“That's the nice thing about having it here,” emcee and event organizer Justine Long said. “It benefits the fire department, too.”

Seen: Danna Swartzmiller, Clair Sartori, Deneen Krowicki, Robin Stewart, Bethany Morse, Bob Karan, Frank and Judy Brucker, Amy Sartori, Clay Shoaf and Regis and Cheri Klinchock.

— Dawn Law

