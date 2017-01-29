Out & About: 'Connections' opening tore up the artwork

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Imagine an art gallery opening where the guests are practically trampling each other to tear apart one of the installations and cart the pieces away.

That was the scene at the Jan. 22 opening of “Connections” in the Greensburg Art Center.

On paper it sounded like it would be a typical gallery event: a reception for a show of works by Greensburg Art Club members depicting the ways in which facets of their lives intersect as they create art.

It was a special installation by former Hempfield Area School District art teacher Ken Cutway that created near-chaos.

The installation comprised 100 paintings in a series called “Wondred” that Cutway donated to the center as a fundraiser. The rectangular pieces were Velcroed together in cubes and then stacked three high in the middle of the gallery.

Reception guests were invited to buy paintings at $10 a piece, but the kicker was that they had to be removed immediately and the stacks rebuilt. When the dust settled and the doors closed, only 19 were left.

“Connections” continues until Feb. 24. Visitors until then can vote on favorite pieces, with the top three artists receiving awards after the show closes. The remaining pieces of “Wondred” also are available while they last.

Co-chairs for “Connections” are Susan Pollins and Pat Majcher. Opening reception bartenders were Bill Hoffman and Bill Kiren, with self-described “house musician” Glenn Buzzard providing background music.

Seen: Lynn Cutway, Richard andEileen Stoner, Sherry Anderson, Nick Lynch, Anita Manoli, Barbara Ferrier, Keith andShirleah Kelly, Bonnie Hoffman, Sue Kiren, Emily Bisel, Alexis Dillon, Helen Thorne, Pam Cooper, Gloria Gonzalez, Dan andSarah Overdorff, Linda Blum, Carl Castille andPeg Panasiti.