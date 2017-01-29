Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: 'Connections' opening tore up the artwork
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Installation artist, Ken Cutway, (center), joins event co-chairs, Sue Pollins, (L), and Pat Majcher, (R), for a photo, during the opening reception for 'Connections', featuring works by Greensburg Art Club members, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Guests browse the art on exhibit during the opening reception for 'Connections', featuring works by Greensburg Art Club members, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Gerry and Jay Gomolak, of New Stanton, pose for a photo with the piece of art they purchased during the opening reception for 'Connections', featuring works by Greensburg Art Club members, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Exhibiting artists, (from left), Sherry Klingensmith, of Hunker, and Cheryl Kirsch, of North Huntingdon, pose for a photo during the opening reception for 'Connections', featuring works by Greensburg Art Club members, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Artist, Ken Cutway, talks about his art installation, (shown back) during the opening reception for 'Connections', featuring works by Greensburg Art Club members, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Pam Roudabush, of Latrobe, Becky Trauth, of Greensburg, and Marlene Barbe, of New Alexandria, gather for a photo at the opening reception for 'Connections', featuring works by Greensburg Art Club members, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Tamy Krusper, of Jeannette, chooses a piece of art from the Ken Cutway installation, during the opening reception for 'Connections', featuring works by Greensburg Art Club members, held at the Greensburg Art Center on Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Imagine an art gallery opening where the guests are practically trampling each other to tear apart one of the installations and cart the pieces away.

That was the scene at the Jan. 22 opening of “Connections” in the Greensburg Art Center.

On paper it sounded like it would be a typical gallery event: a reception for a show of works by Greensburg Art Club members depicting the ways in which facets of their lives intersect as they create art.

It was a special installation by former Hempfield Area School District art teacher Ken Cutway that created near-chaos.

The installation comprised 100 paintings in a series called “Wondred” that Cutway donated to the center as a fundraiser. The rectangular pieces were Velcroed together in cubes and then stacked three high in the middle of the gallery.

Reception guests were invited to buy paintings at $10 a piece, but the kicker was that they had to be removed immediately and the stacks rebuilt. When the dust settled and the doors closed, only 19 were left.

“Connections” continues until Feb. 24. Visitors until then can vote on favorite pieces, with the top three artists receiving awards after the show closes. The remaining pieces of “Wondred” also are available while they last.

Co-chairs for “Connections” are Susan Pollins and Pat Majcher. Opening reception bartenders were Bill Hoffman and Bill Kiren, with self-described “house musician” Glenn Buzzard providing background music.

Seen: Lynn Cutway, Richard andEileen Stoner, Sherry Anderson, Nick Lynch, Anita Manoli, Barbara Ferrier, Keith andShirleah Kelly, Bonnie Hoffman, Sue Kiren, Emily Bisel, Alexis Dillon, Helen Thorne, Pam Cooper, Gloria Gonzalez, Dan andSarah Overdorff, Linda Blum, Carl Castille andPeg Panasiti.

— Shirley McMarlin

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.