Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: St. Vincent celebrates Chinese New Year
Dawn Law | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from right), Meghan Zwickle, of Pittsburgh, and Nataly Smyntek, of Latrobe, paint Peking Opera Masks during the annual Chinese New Year celebration for Year of the Rooster, held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 26, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Saint Vincent College students,(from left), Paige Dawson, of Waynesboro, Kyle Upchur, of Dover, DE, and Jessica Gibbs, of Uniontown, enjoy Chinese food during the annual Chinese New Year celebration for Year of the Rooster, held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 26, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Hu Bingtao, (center), teaches the game of 'Jianzi', to Collin Dingman, (L), and Parker Sterlitz, (R), during the annual Chinese New Year celebration for Year of the Rooster, held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 26, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Leon Zhao shows Gebreyesus Eyosias, 11,and Biruk Eyosias, 9, both of Latrobe, how to use chop sticks during the annual Chinese New Year celebration for Year of the Rooster, held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 26, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Tina Johnson, Associate Professor of History, Saint Vincent College, Doreen Blandino, Chair, Department of Modern and Classical Languages, Saint Vincent College, Angela Ying Xiao, Chinese Director, Confucius Institute at the University of Pittsburgh, and Fay Xiaoyan Yang, Hanban Master Teacher at Saint Vincent College, gather for a photo at the annual Chinese New Year celebration for Year of the Rooster, held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 26, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Aleah Kloc, 6, of North Apollo, and her mother, Janeth Kloc, enjoy Chinese food during the annual Chinese New Year celebration for Year of the Rooster, held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 26, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Joey Haugh, 6, of Ford City, works on Chinese paper cutting, during the annual Chinese New Year celebration for Year of the Rooster, held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 26, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Saint Vincent College students, (from left), Ryan Farrell, Kristopher Kell, Alexandra Astle and Cristy Marsh, perform 'Song and Tongue Twister: Chinese', during the annual Chinese New Year celebration for Year of the Rooster, held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 26, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Saint Vincent College students, (from left), Adam Galaski, Lionel Whitcombe and Jessica Ray-Marino, perform 'Mannequin Challenge', during the annual Chinese New Year celebration for Year of the Rooster, held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 26, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Valley School of Ligonier teacher, Qing Ding, leads students in a performance during the annual Chinese New Year celebration for Year of the Rooster, held at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center in Unity Township on Thursday evening, January 26, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Year of the Rooster was celebrated Jan. 26 at St. Vincent College in Unity with performances, ping pong and Peking opera mask-making.

“Chinese New Year is a great way to showcase our students' achievements and our teachers' dedication,” said Tina Phillips Johnson, director of Chinese studies at St. Vincent. She organized the event with Doreen Blandino, chairwoman of the modern and classical languages department; Ying Xiao, director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Pittsburgh; and Xiaoyan Yang, a master teacher with the institute.

Students from Valley School of Ligonier, Cardinal Maida Academy in Vandergrift, the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and St. Vincent danced and sang and celebrated Chinese culture in the auditorium of the Robert S. Carey Student Center.

A reception followed in the student lounge, where St. Vincent students Adam Galaski, John Rogan, Mycal Pedder, John Wohlin and Kristopher Kell assisted with the buffet of sesame chicken, egg rolls and vegetable lo mein. Kell, a sociology major, is learning the Chinese language because he believes it will be beneficial in a career in business or government.

Joey George, a student at Kiski Area Intermediate School, watched a tea-pouring ceremony and said he enjoys learning the Chinese language from his teacher, Pei Jung Chou.

St. Vincent President Brother Norman Hipps mingled with guests, Spanish professor Juan-Carlos Rivas played ping pong and Clare Gates, an English teacher at St. Joseph High School in Natrona Heights, supervised opera mask-making.

Joey Haugh, 6, with his mom, Kim Haugh, of Ford City, and Collin Dingman, 7, with his mom, Amanda Crissman, of Apollo, learned paper-cutting skills.

Sponsors were the James and Margaret Tseng Loe China Studies Center and the University of Pittsburgh Confucius Classroom at St. Vincent.

— Dawn Law

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.