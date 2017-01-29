Out & About: St. Vincent celebrates Chinese New Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Year of the Rooster was celebrated Jan. 26 at St. Vincent College in Unity with performances, ping pong and Peking opera mask-making.

“Chinese New Year is a great way to showcase our students' achievements and our teachers' dedication,” said Tina Phillips Johnson, director of Chinese studies at St. Vincent. She organized the event with Doreen Blandino, chairwoman of the modern and classical languages department; Ying Xiao, director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Pittsburgh; and Xiaoyan Yang, a master teacher with the institute.

Students from Valley School of Ligonier, Cardinal Maida Academy in Vandergrift, the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and St. Vincent danced and sang and celebrated Chinese culture in the auditorium of the Robert S. Carey Student Center.

A reception followed in the student lounge, where St. Vincent students Adam Galaski, John Rogan, Mycal Pedder, John Wohlin and Kristopher Kell assisted with the buffet of sesame chicken, egg rolls and vegetable lo mein. Kell, a sociology major, is learning the Chinese language because he believes it will be beneficial in a career in business or government.

Joey George, a student at Kiski Area Intermediate School, watched a tea-pouring ceremony and said he enjoys learning the Chinese language from his teacher, Pei Jung Chou.

St. Vincent President Brother Norman Hipps mingled with guests, Spanish professor Juan-Carlos Rivas played ping pong and Clare Gates, an English teacher at St. Joseph High School in Natrona Heights, supervised opera mask-making.

Joey Haugh, 6, with his mom, Kim Haugh, of Ford City, and Collin Dingman, 7, with his mom, Amanda Crissman, of Apollo, learned paper-cutting skills.

Sponsors were the James and Margaret Tseng Loe China Studies Center and the University of Pittsburgh Confucius Classroom at St. Vincent.