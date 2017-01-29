Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Prayer Breakfast reminds us of what unites us
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from right), Jim Bendel, director of planned giving, Saint Vincent College, joins Corporal James Gregg, Pennsylania State Police, for a photo during the 2017 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Roderick Booker, (L), directs the Westmoreland County Community College Community Choir in a musical selection, during the 2017 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Barbara Vernail, vice- president of the Greensburg Salem School Board, joins Greensburg Salem High School students, Gabriela Galant, an exchange student from Poland, and Lucius Nicolai, student council president, for a photo during the 2017 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Amy Dodds, employment specialist with the Private Industry Council, and Awanda Pritts, account representative for Career Link, pose for a photo during the 2017 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Representing Commercial National Bank of PA commercial lending, (from left), Jerry Supko and Cheryl Campbell, pose for a photo during the 2017 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Molly Robb Shimko, Seton Hill University, Dick Dickert, Westmoreland County Community College, and Mandy Zalich, CASA, gather for a photo during the 2017 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), James W. Creenan, Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, board chairman, joins keynote speaker, Colonel Frank Ziemkiewicz, O.S.B., Benedictine Military School, Sergeant Eric Nelson, United States Marine Corps, and PA House of Representatives, and Chad Amond, president, Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, for a photo during the 2017 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Cathy Campbell and her daughter Riley Campbell, 9, a junior Girl Scout with Troop 21871, join Abby Malesiewski, 7, a Brownie with Troop 21187, and her mother, Stacy Malesiewski, gather for a photo during the 2017 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Representing Westmoreland Community Action, (from left), Jan Gebicki, Jeff Diehl, Tay Waltenbaugh and Jack Brown, pose for a photo during the 2017 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Mike Penzera, (front), VFW POST #33, leads the honor guard in the presentation of the flags and Pledge of Allegiance, during the 2017 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Mark Gross, assistant superintendent, Hempfield Area School District, and Greg Mersher, athletic director, Hempfield Area School District, listen to the National Anthem by Mt. Pleasant High School student, Mollie Landman, (not shown), during the 2017 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
C.J. Frederickson, Boy Scout Troop 416, salutes the flag during the Pledge of Allegiance at the 2017 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Hempfield Township on Friday morning, January 27, 2017.

The 42th annual Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast came at just the right time, with the previous day's announcement that the Doomsday Clock stands at 2.5 minutes to midnight.

Addressing a capacity crowd of 450 at the Jan. 28 event, keynote speaker the Rev. Frank Ziemkiewicz said, “We know where to turn when our back is against the wall ... to the God of love, our Father.”

The breakfast, which brings together leaders in area business, education, goverment and labor sectors, was dedicated to first responders, including military personnel.

Ziemkiewicz is a U.S. Army veteran and ordained priest who serves as headmaster of the Benedictine Mililtary School and prior of the Benedictine Priory in Savannah, Ga. Joining him on the dais in the Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center were Chad Amond, James Creenan, Tuesday Stanley, Jim Bendel, Eric Nelson, James Gregg and Juan Pulido.

Amond, president of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, welcomed attendees by noting, “We are fortunate to live in a community where our leaders value prayer. ... Too often the focus is on what divides us, not what unites us. People who watch Fox, people who watch CNN — we've got 'em all here.”

Rod Booker led the Westmoreland County Community College Community Choir in hymns and patriotic songs, while Mollie Landman sang the national anthem. The invocation was delivered by Maria Anto and the benediction by Amber Werner.

Seen: Ron Eberhardt, Ron Ott, Louise Wilhelm, Susan Grunstra, Tay Waltenbaugh, Diane Schrader, Michael Ginsburg, Erin Schrader, Ardyth Hill, Sandy Donovan, Tom Sylvester, Molly Robb Shimko, Robert Perkins, William Kerr, John and Linda Dickson, Vicki Loucks, Kevin Bock, Carlotta Paige, Dick Dickert, Dirk Matson, Michael Simons, Kris Smith, Lisa Carino, Dominic Caringola and Cheryl Walters.

Breakfast was presented by the chamber and WCCC, with support from Excela Health.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

