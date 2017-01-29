Out & About: Prayer Breakfast reminds us of what unites us

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 42th annual Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast came at just the right time, with the previous day's announcement that the Doomsday Clock stands at 2.5 minutes to midnight.

Addressing a capacity crowd of 450 at the Jan. 28 event, keynote speaker the Rev. Frank Ziemkiewicz said, “We know where to turn when our back is against the wall ... to the God of love, our Father.”

The breakfast, which brings together leaders in area business, education, goverment and labor sectors, was dedicated to first responders, including military personnel.

Ziemkiewicz is a U.S. Army veteran and ordained priest who serves as headmaster of the Benedictine Mililtary School and prior of the Benedictine Priory in Savannah, Ga. Joining him on the dais in the Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center were Chad Amond, James Creenan, Tuesday Stanley, Jim Bendel, Eric Nelson, James Gregg and Juan Pulido.

Amond, president of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, welcomed attendees by noting, “We are fortunate to live in a community where our leaders value prayer. ... Too often the focus is on what divides us, not what unites us. People who watch Fox, people who watch CNN — we've got 'em all here.”

Rod Booker led the Westmoreland County Community College Community Choir in hymns and patriotic songs, while Mollie Landman sang the national anthem. The invocation was delivered by Maria Anto and the benediction by Amber Werner.

Seen: Ron Eberhardt, Ron Ott, Louise Wilhelm, Susan Grunstra, Tay Waltenbaugh, Diane Schrader, Michael Ginsburg, Erin Schrader, Ardyth Hill, Sandy Donovan, Tom Sylvester, Molly Robb Shimko, Robert Perkins, William Kerr, John and Linda Dickson, Vicki Loucks, Kevin Bock, Carlotta Paige, Dick Dickert, Dirk Matson, Michael Simons, Kris Smith, Lisa Carino, Dominic Caringola and Cheryl Walters.

Breakfast was presented by the chamber and WCCC, with support from Excela Health.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.