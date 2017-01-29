Ruffling feathers for a good cause

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“We figure if it ain't broke, don't fix it.”

So said regional director Lisa Rossi about the format for the Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter's 26th Annual Conservation and Sportsmen's Banquet held Jan. 27 at Rizzo's Malabar Inn in Crabtree.

The event kicked off with finger foods and raffles with prizes including quality firearms. It progressed to dinner with an update on issues related to ruffed grouse and American woodcock and the health of their habitats in Pennsylvania. Speaker for the evening was the society's regional biologist, Linda Ordiway.

One of the most popular tables during the pre-dinner reception was the feather raffle. Guests gathered to pull a feather from a board painted in the shape of a ruffed grouse tail fan.

The color revealed on the tip of the feather determined how much a player would pay for a ticket on a drawing for a Beretta A300 semiautomatic 12-gauge shotgun.

Emcee Larry Hornyak strolled through the crowd, encouraging them to keep on playing.

Banquet planners included Roy and Tracey McMahan, Joe and Lisa Frederick, Christian Klanic and Daniel Dunlap.

In the crowd: James Kukurin, Dr. Conrad andNancy Bures, Randy Abraham, Chris Rider, Andrew Katz, Dan Fairbanks, Dave Worst, Beth Sutton, Dan Hudec, Angie Myers, Bill Kisner, Brian Riffle, Dave Katz, Wayne Freed, Bob Perrin, Chris Trombetta, MaryAnn andRick Herd, Laura andJimmy McDonough, Dan andJanet Hufton, Bethany and Byron Wardropper andJoe andLinda Smola.