Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Ruffling feathers for a good cause
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Laura McDonough, of Fairchance, participates in the Ruffed Grouse Feather Raffle, during the 26th Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter Conservation & Sportsmen's Banquet, held at Rizzo's Malabar Inn Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Friday evening, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Dave Worst, of Scottdale, Dan Fairbanks, of New Alexandria, and Andrew Katz, of Harrison City, gather for a photo at the 26th Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter Conservation & Sportsmen's Banquet, held at Rizzo's Malabar Inn Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Friday evening, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event committee members, (from left), Joe Frederick, Lisa Frederick and Dan Dunlap, gather for a photo at the 26th Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter Conservation & Sportsmen's Banquet, held at Rizzo's Malabar Inn Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Friday evening, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Randy Abraham, of Fairchance, and Chris Rider, of Fairchance, pose for a photo at the 26th Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter Conservation & Sportsmen's Banquet, held at Rizzo's Malabar Inn Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Friday evening, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event committee members, (from left), Chris Klanica and Tracey and Roy McMahan, gather for a photo at the 26th Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter Conservation & Sportsmen's Banquet, held at Rizzo's Malabar Inn Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Friday evening, January 27, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Ruffed Grouse Society Regional Biologist, Linda Ordiway, joins Regional Director, Lisa Rossi for a photo,at the 26th Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter Conservation & Sportsmen's Banquet, held at Rizzo's Malabar Inn Banquet Facility in Crabtree on Friday evening, January 27, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

“We figure if it ain't broke, don't fix it.”

So said regional director Lisa Rossi about the format for the Ruffed Grouse Society Western Allegheny Chapter's 26th Annual Conservation and Sportsmen's Banquet held Jan. 27 at Rizzo's Malabar Inn in Crabtree.

The event kicked off with finger foods and raffles with prizes including quality firearms. It progressed to dinner with an update on issues related to ruffed grouse and American woodcock and the health of their habitats in Pennsylvania. Speaker for the evening was the society's regional biologist, Linda Ordiway.

One of the most popular tables during the pre-dinner reception was the feather raffle. Guests gathered to pull a feather from a board painted in the shape of a ruffed grouse tail fan.

The color revealed on the tip of the feather determined how much a player would pay for a ticket on a drawing for a Beretta A300 semiautomatic 12-gauge shotgun.

Emcee Larry Hornyak strolled through the crowd, encouraging them to keep on playing.

Banquet planners included Roy and Tracey McMahan, Joe and Lisa Frederick, Christian Klanic and Daniel Dunlap.

In the crowd: James Kukurin, Dr. Conrad andNancy Bures, Randy Abraham, Chris Rider, Andrew Katz, Dan Fairbanks, Dave Worst, Beth Sutton, Dan Hudec, Angie Myers, Bill Kisner, Brian Riffle, Dave Katz, Wayne Freed, Bob Perrin, Chris Trombetta, MaryAnn andRick Herd, Laura andJimmy McDonough, Dan andJanet Hufton, Bethany and Byron Wardropper andJoe andLinda Smola.

— Shirley McMarlin

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.