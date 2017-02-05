Out & About: Exhibit opens at Headkeeper Tapas Bar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Headkeeper Tapas Bar Artist Initiative, curated by Dan Overdorff Art, began in February 2011 as a way to showcase the work of emerging artists in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Overdorff and assistant Hope Moyer curate the exhibits displayed on both floors of the Greensburg eatery, which sponsors the shows. A percentage of any artwork sold during the exhibit goes to a charity chosen through the initiative.

The latest exhibit, “Thoughts & Emotions,” with paintings bySarah Hunter and Stacey Pydynkowski, opened with a Jan. 29 reception and runs through February. Hunter, 26, and Pydynkowski, 25, studied at St. Vincent College in Unity and they share studio space in Latrobe.

Both artists said their work explores human emotion and invites viewer reflection.

Pydynkowski's best friend, Tiffany Nebraska, with her boyfriend, Nick Herold, drove from Columbus, Ohio, to attend the opening. Her mother, Terri Pydynkowski of Mt. Pleasant, said she's proud of the accomplishments of both artists.

“They don't just paint a pretty picture,” Terri Pydynkowski said. “The paintings have meaning.”

Hunter said she was grateful for the support of her husband James Kuhns; her parents, Dale and Deborah Hunter, who live in Wampum, Lawrence County, and other friends and family, for their understanding of the “chaotic creative process.”

Seen: Roseanne Bodziak, Flo Palasta, Father Rene Kollar, Alexandra Lahoud, Becky Weimer, Jim Kleist, Bob Pydynkowski and Jason Hopkins, along with Drew Thomas and Amanda Schrott, who are members of St. Vincent College Art Club with the artists.