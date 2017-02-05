Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Fundraiser celebrates the human-animal bond
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Mark Uebele, of Greensburg, receives a bit of affection from Bloodhound Delphie, as wife, Debbie Uebele looks on with amusement.
Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department's Bloodhound Team, (left) handler, David Jackson with Delphie, Captain Lou Battistella, with Darcy, and handler, Elysia Battistella with Sophy, gather during the event. Battistella was the guest speaker for the evening.
Friends, (left) Kristin Rossi, of Greensburg, and Frieda Frenchik, of Latrobe, look over the gift baskets.
(left) Terry Zorch and Laura Guskiewicz, event coordinators, gather during the Action for Animals Humane Society, 'Love is in the Air' event, held at the Latrobe County Club on Satruday evening, February 4, 2017.
(right) Nora Kemp, of Greensburg, shows her raffle winnings with a grand smile to her husband, David Kemp as he takes her photo.
(left) Volunteer, Mike Zorch of Unity Township, and Angie Reeping, AFA administrative coordinator, market the 50/50 tickets.
(left) Judy Gilligan of Youngstown, and John Santa of Ligonier, share a few 'sweet treats' during the event.
(left) Rita Whiteman, AFA president, Kathy Newill, AFA program director, and Mary Prettiman, AFA executive board member, gather during the Action for Animals Humane Society, 'Love is in the Air' event.
Daniel and Amy Heltebran, annual attendees of the AFA event, enjoy the evening festivities.

On Feb. 3, the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department bloodhound team was on the job in Pittsburgh.

The next evening, the dogs were special guests at the 11th annual Love Is in the Air: Celebrating the Human-Animal Bond reception and lecture, hosted by Action for Animals Humane Society at the Latrobe Country Club.

Magnificent beasts Darcy, Delphie and Sophie were accompanied by team captain Lou Battistella and handlers Elysia Battistella and David Jackson. Lou Battistella spoke of the important work done by the K9 officers.

Action for Animals executive director Kathy Newill also reported that staffers are busy in anticipation of the June opening of a walk-in clinic at the Derry Township shelter that will provide routine care such as vaccines, worm and flea treatments and first aid.

Reception guests filed in past a table of 35 special Valentine cards made by event co-chairs Terry Zorch and Laura Guskiewicz and Laura's mother, Donna Guskiewicz, each featuring a photo of a shelter cat or dog, along with hearts, flowers and plenty of glitter. A $20 card purchase sponsored an animal for a month and also entered the buyer into a lottery ticket and gift card drawing.

“We sat there and had snacks and decorated all those cards, just like in grade school,” Zorch said.

Either the artwork or the sweet animal faces — or both — were a big hit, as only four cards remained about a half-hour in.

Event volunteers included Gretchen Kuhns, Brandy Rudy, Cindy Moore and Veronica Brighton. Selling 50-50 tickets out of a big bucket were Angie Reeping and Dr. Mike Zorch.

Seen: Rita Whiteman, Dean andTerri Miller, Suzanne Battistella, Judy Gilligan, John Santa, Eric andMichele Bononi, Curt andCindy Fontaine, Frieda Frenchik, Kristin Rossi, Troy andPatti Prettiman, Jolene Heinle, Susan Frank, Pat Maloney, Chuck andCathie Grudowski, Sam andJonelle Dini, Daniel andAmy Heltebran, Kyra Heltebran andKyle Kuntz.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

