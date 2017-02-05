Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Pitt-Greensburg gets festive

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Pitt-Greensburg student, Logan Tomko, 18, concentrates on creating his design at the Blue and White Porcelain activity table.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Pitt-Greensburg student, Fiona Filencia, 25, participates in the Chinese Calligraphy activity, with instruction from calligraphy teacher, Xiao Qing, Valley School of Ligonier. Chinese calligraphy was one of several activies offered during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Pitt-Greensburg student, Lucas Hutsky, 19, test his skills at the chopsticks competition.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
CHINESE FESTIVAL Event coordinators, (left) Liang Zhao, Chinese professor, Pitt-Greensburg, Michele Shuey, Direcotr of International Services, and Tim Skodak, chef, Chartwells Food Service, gather during the Chinese Spring Festival held at the Pitt-Greensburg campus, Thursday, February 2, 2017.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Lucas Orsatti, 11, of Saltsburg, designs his Blue and White Porcelain, while attending event with mom, Silvina Orsatti (not pictured).
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Pitt-Greensburg students, (left) Chelsea Sundy, 19, Fiona Filencia, 25, and Mukadasi Taxifulati, 23, gather at the 'photo props' area to pose for a portrait.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Emma Kate Adams, 8 of Greensburg, receives instruction to create a 3D character paper cutting from Qing Ding, Chinese Language Teacher, Valley School of Ligonier, during the event.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
Pitt-Greensburg students Chelsea Sundy, 19, stops at the 'photo props' area to pose for a portrait.

Updated 2 hours ago

The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg's Chinese Spring Festival celebrated the Year of the Rooster on Feb. 2.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.