Out & About: Latrobe marks visitor center's anniversary

As a child, Brian Edmiston of Latrobe had a bone to pick with Mr. Rogers.

He aired his old grievance at a Feb. 2 reception marking the second anniversary of the opening of Latrobe's Neighborhood Visitor and Information Center, sponsored by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Brian and his brother, Todd Edmiston, routinely asked their mother why they had to dress up for church when Mr. Rogers attended in his signature sweater and tennis shoes.

“Because he's Mr. Rogers,” she said, closing the discussion.

The reminiscence was prompted by the revealing of an expanded display of Mr. Rogers memorabilia by chamber board president Don Orlando and James Okonak, executive director of the McFeely-Rogers Foundation.

Marketing director Allen Martello also pointed guests to mementos of other local notables and history, including Arnold Palmer, Rolling Rock beer, pro football and the banana split.

“We're the only staffed visitor center in Westmoreland County,” he said. “We're a welcome wagon of sorts and a small museum.”

Martello noted that the center has averaged 20,000 visitors annually since its opening — from locals to tourists to those in town for business.

