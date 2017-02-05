Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Latrobe marks visitor center's anniversary
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) GLLV chamber members, Molly Stiles of Blairsville, Kelly Hoover of Greensburg, and Kathy Bartolomucci of Latrobe, enjoy the second anniversary celebration.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Don Orlando, GLLV board chairman, Marie Bowers, GLLV interim president, and Madalyn Kalning, GLLV board secretary, gather during the second anniversary celebration for the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Neighborhood Visitor and Information Center on Thursday, February 2, 2017.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Madalyn Kalning, GLLV board secretary, Don Orlando, GLLV board chairman, Marie Bowers, GLLV interim president, and Brian Edmiston, GLLV board member, gather with other GLLV members to participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony during the second anniversary celebration for the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Neighborhood Visitor and Information Center on Thursday, February 2, 2017.
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune-Review
(left) Allen Martello, GLLV marketing director and Hannah Kahn, GLLV membership coordinator, gather during the second anniversary celebration for the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Neighborhood Visitor and Information Center on Thursday, February 2, 2017.

As a child, Brian Edmiston of Latrobe had a bone to pick with Mr. Rogers.

He aired his old grievance at a Feb. 2 reception marking the second anniversary of the opening of Latrobe's Neighborhood Visitor and Information Center, sponsored by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Brian and his brother, Todd Edmiston, routinely asked their mother why they had to dress up for church when Mr. Rogers attended in his signature sweater and tennis shoes.

“Because he's Mr. Rogers,” she said, closing the discussion.

The reminiscence was prompted by the revealing of an expanded display of Mr. Rogers memorabilia by chamber board president Don Orlando and James Okonak, executive director of the McFeely-Rogers Foundation.

Marketing director Allen Martello also pointed guests to mementos of other local notables and history, including Arnold Palmer, Rolling Rock beer, pro football and the banana split.

“We're the only staffed visitor center in Westmoreland County,” he said. “We're a welcome wagon of sorts and a small museum.”

Martello noted that the center has averaged 20,000 visitors annually since its opening — from locals to tourists to those in town for business.

Seen at the party: Marie Bowers, Madalyn Kalning, William Johnston, Walt Henry, Bill Martz, Isaac McDaniel, Beth Ridge, Emily Johnston, Lora Kay, Michael Simons, Roger and Joyce West, Cathi Gerhard and Molly Stiles, along with Hannah Kahn and Mike Dudurich, who welcomed guests on behalf of the chamber.

— Shirley McMarlin

