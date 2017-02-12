Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: 'Recession in Neverland' exhibit opens
Dawn Law | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Exhibiting artist, Timm Wherry, a 2016 Westmoreland Cultural Trust Incubator for the ARTS participant from Greensburg, (work shown back), joins the show curator, Gabrielle Walton, of Greensburg, and show producer, Chris Lance, of Hackettstown, NJ, for a photo during the opening reception of his photography exhibit featuring images from his book, 'Recession in Neverland', held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Thursday evening, February 9, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Exhibiting artist, Timm Wherry, (second from right), of Greensburg, joins, (from left), Randy Moylan, of Greensburg, his mother, Becky Wherry, of Jeannette, and his wife, Maritza Wherry, of Greensburg, for a photo at the opening reception his exhibit, featuring images from his book, 'Recession in Neverland', held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Thursday evening, February 9, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Cover model of the book, 'Recession in Neverland', Sarah Klaum, of Southwest Greensburg, poses for a photo at the opening reception of the exhibit by local artist, Timm Wherry, featuring images from his book, 'Recession in Neverland', held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Thursday evening, February 9, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jason Kloock, of Greensburg, and Lyz Marshall, of Greensburg, mingle while admiring the photography at the opening reception of the exhibit by local artist, Timm Wherry, featuring images from his book, 'Recession in Neverland', held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Thursday evening, February 9, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Photo model, Crystal Garcia, of Monroeville, (photo shown back, top left), joins her mother, Julie Garcia, of Monroeville, and her grandmother, Mary Crise, of Greensburg, for a photo during the opening reception of a photography exhibit by local artist, Timm Wherry, featuring images from his book, 'Recession in Neverland', held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Thursday evening, February 9, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Todd Croushore, of Jeannette, and Lori Hite, of Jeannette, admire the photography at the opening reception of the exhibit by local artist, Timm Wherry, featuring images from his book, 'Recession in Neverland', held at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center on Thursday evening, February 9, 2017.

Updated 6 minutes ago

Greensburg photographer Timm Wherry says the inspiration for his new book, “Recession in Neverland,” occurred 15 years ago when he was working in a bar, talking about the trickle-down effect of recession on food service workers.

“Somebody said they were laying off at Disney,” Wherry said at a reception for “Recession in Neverland and Other Works” on Feb. 9 at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. “I said, ‘Oh my God, they're laying off Tinker Bell?' ”

Wherry's “down and out” fairies are forlorn but ethereal, the color of their wings manipulated to contrast dreary sidewalk settings and dark alleys. One of the fairies sits on a stoop, hosting a clearance sale on love potions and magic flutes. Wherry spends up to 16 hours adjusting the color and light of each photo.

Only one of Wherry's models was professional, the rest were friends recruited from Greensburg, his native Jeannette and New Jersey. Greensburg models Faerie Grace, Shawnna Todaro and Sarah Klaum attended the reception.

“Recession in Neverland and Other Works,” on display through Feb. 28, is sponsored by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust Incubator for the Arts Program.

The $12.95 book is available at Barnes and Noble and on Amazon.com.

Wherry said his next project will involve horror, a mixture of “Grimms' Fairy Tales” and ultraviolet and infrared photography. No fairies.

“It's not easy to convince someone to walk down the street in Greensburg in a fairy costume,” Wherry said. “I'm lucky I've got good friends.”

Seen: Becky Wherry, Maritza Wherry, Jen Wherry, Todd andLori Hite, Randy Moylan, Liz Marshall, Jason Kloock and show curator Gabrielle Walton. Musical entertainment was byJanie Wilcox.

— Dawn Law

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.