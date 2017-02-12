Out & About: 'Recession in Neverland' exhibit opens

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg photographer Timm Wherry says the inspiration for his new book, “Recession in Neverland,” occurred 15 years ago when he was working in a bar, talking about the trickle-down effect of recession on food service workers.

“Somebody said they were laying off at Disney,” Wherry said at a reception for “Recession in Neverland and Other Works” on Feb. 9 at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. “I said, ‘Oh my God, they're laying off Tinker Bell?' ”

Wherry's “down and out” fairies are forlorn but ethereal, the color of their wings manipulated to contrast dreary sidewalk settings and dark alleys. One of the fairies sits on a stoop, hosting a clearance sale on love potions and magic flutes. Wherry spends up to 16 hours adjusting the color and light of each photo.

Only one of Wherry's models was professional, the rest were friends recruited from Greensburg, his native Jeannette and New Jersey. Greensburg models Faerie Grace, Shawnna Todaro and Sarah Klaum attended the reception.

“Recession in Neverland and Other Works,” on display through Feb. 28, is sponsored by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust Incubator for the Arts Program.

The $12.95 book is available at Barnes and Noble and on Amazon.com.

Wherry said his next project will involve horror, a mixture of “Grimms' Fairy Tales” and ultraviolet and infrared photography. No fairies.

“It's not easy to convince someone to walk down the street in Greensburg in a fairy costume,” Wherry said. “I'm lucky I've got good friends.”

Seen: Becky Wherry, Maritza Wherry, Jen Wherry, Todd andLori Hite, Randy Moylan, Liz Marshall, Jason Kloock and show curator Gabrielle Walton. Musical entertainment was byJanie Wilcox.