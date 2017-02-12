Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Nature Night Out benefits summer camp scholarships
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Ken and Sherin Petris, of Lawrence, Washington County, and John and Debbie Lombardo, of Canonsburg, Washington County, gather for a photo during the Nature Night Out Valentine's Day party, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve in Unity Township on Friday evening, February 10, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Terri and Phil Jackson, of Pittsburgh, pose for a photo during the Nature Night Out Valentine's Day party, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve in Unity Township on Friday evening, February 10, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event organizers from the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve, (from left), Allison Petris, Environmental Education Coordinator, Angela Belli, Director, and Jean Keene, Environmental Education Coordinator Assistant, gather for a photo during the Nature Night Out Valentine's Day party, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve in Unity Township on Friday evening, February 10, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Work study student, Jenni Urban, of Glassport, and Mark Tortorice, of Port Vue, have fun with the props at the 'selfie station', during the Nature Night Out Valentine's Day party, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve in Unity Township on Friday evening, February 10, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Patrick and Angela Sedlacko, of Latrobe, pose for a photo during the Nature Night Out Valentine's Day party, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve in Unity Township on Friday evening, February 10, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Raphael Pantalone, of Crabtree, draws caricatures for guests attending the Nature Night Out Valentine's Day party, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve in Unity Township on Friday evening, February 10, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Kyle and Erin Witucki, of Hyde Park Borough, pose with their caricature they had drawn, during the Nature Night Out Valentine's Day party, held at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve in Unity Township on Friday evening, February 10, 2017.

Even a barn will work for a Valentine's Day party, if it's done up right.

The Environmental Learning Barn at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve in Unity was the setting Feb. 10 for Nature Night Out: A Valentine Celebration.

With its rustic wood interior decked in red linens and mood lighting, “The barn really cleans up nice,” said Jean Keene, who organized the evening with the nature reserve's director Angela Belli and Allison Petris.

The second annual event drew couples, singles and families for an elegant-but-fun soiree to benefit the organization's summer camp scholarships.

The fun included a selfie station complete with Valentine-themed props, mood music by keyboardist Shasta Gibb, caricatures by Raphael Pantalone and tableside tricks and illusions by Dan Kuniak, who also performed a set for the whole crowd. Dinner featured a ham, chicken and pasta buffet.

Maybe the most intriguing — though probably not the most romantic — Chinese auction item was a “Wheel of Fortune” gift bag, including a T-shirt, autographed photo of Pat Sajak and Vanna White and four passes to a taping of the long-running game show at the Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, Calif.

Seen: Christian Belli, John andDebbie Lombardo, Ken andSherin Petris, Donna Rainey, Maryjo Beeler, Ron andKathy Patun, Patrick andAngela Sedlacko, Kyle andErin Witucki, Scott andBarb Urban, Jenni Urban andMark Tortorice, Bill andBrook Noel, Larry andKaren Sellitto, Anthony Sellitto, Mary Jaffe, Doug Jaffe, Phil andTerri Jackson, Zachary Jackson and Maggie Bahm.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

