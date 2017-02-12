Out & About: Nature Night Out benefits summer camp scholarships

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Even a barn will work for a Valentine's Day party, if it's done up right.

The Environmental Learning Barn at the Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve in Unity was the setting Feb. 10 for Nature Night Out: A Valentine Celebration.

With its rustic wood interior decked in red linens and mood lighting, “The barn really cleans up nice,” said Jean Keene, who organized the evening with the nature reserve's director Angela Belli and Allison Petris.

The second annual event drew couples, singles and families for an elegant-but-fun soiree to benefit the organization's summer camp scholarships.

The fun included a selfie station complete with Valentine-themed props, mood music by keyboardist Shasta Gibb, caricatures by Raphael Pantalone and tableside tricks and illusions by Dan Kuniak, who also performed a set for the whole crowd. Dinner featured a ham, chicken and pasta buffet.

Maybe the most intriguing — though probably not the most romantic — Chinese auction item was a “Wheel of Fortune” gift bag, including a T-shirt, autographed photo of Pat Sajak and Vanna White and four passes to a taping of the long-running game show at the Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, Calif.

Seen: Christian Belli, John andDebbie Lombardo, Ken andSherin Petris, Donna Rainey, Maryjo Beeler, Ron andKathy Patun, Patrick andAngela Sedlacko, Kyle andErin Witucki, Scott andBarb Urban, Jenni Urban andMark Tortorice, Bill andBrook Noel, Larry andKaren Sellitto, Anthony Sellitto, Mary Jaffe, Doug Jaffe, Phil andTerri Jackson, Zachary Jackson and Maggie Bahm.

