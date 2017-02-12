Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Guitar duo performs in St. Vincent Basilica Crypt
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Shari Lewis, of Latrobe, and Chuck Gray, of Latrobe, pose for a photo during the reception following the Saint Vincent College Concert Series performance, held at Saint Vincent Basilica in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Br. Andre Melli, O.S.B., Fr. Justin Nolan, O.S.B., and Joe Pas, gather for a photo during the reception following the Saint Vincent College Concert Series performance, held at Saint Vincent Basilica in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Derek Carr, of Greensburg, Briana Carr, of Greensburg, and Jennifer Iacaruso, of Crofton, MD, gather for a photo during the reception following the Saint Vincent College Concert Series performance, held at Saint Vincent Basilica in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Musicians, Petar Jankovic and Daniel Duarte, mingle with Br. Elliott Maloney, O.S.B., during the reception following the Saint Vincent College Concert Series performance, held at Saint Vincent Basilica in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Musicians, Petar Jankovic and Daniel Duarte, mingle with George Leiner, during the reception following the Saint Vincent College Concert Series performance, held at Saint Vincent Basilica in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Concert series director, Ann Holmes, joins musicians, Petar Jankovic and Daniel Duarte, during the reception following the Saint Vincent College Concert Series performance, held at Saint Vincent Basilica in Unity Township on Saturday evening, February 11, 2017.

The Feb. 11 installment of the St. Vincent College Concert Series featured the Petar and Daniel Guitar Duo performing in the St. Vincent Basilica Crypt.

With its stone walls, statuary, vaulted ceilings, pillars and candelabras, the crypt made the perfect setting for the eclectic program of Spanish, Latin, Balkan, classical and original pieces. One could almost imagine oneself in some hallowed space on the continent.

Brazilian-born Daniel Duarte, who partners with Serbian native Petar Jankovic, pronounced the crypt “an amazing space to perform.”

The musicians are affiliated with the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where Jankovic is a professor and Duarte is an adjunct lecturer and director of undergraduate and graduate student guitar ensembles.

The crowd enthusiastically received a Duarte-arranged piece titled “Beatles and Baroque,” which referenced old Fab Four favorites like “Blackbird” and “Penny Lane.”

At a post-concert reception, St. Vincent College faculty member Cynthia Walter and husband Mike Atherton praised the long-running concert series. Walter noted that their children grew up going to the events, “even if they could only stay for half when they were small.”

Concert series director Ann Holmes welcomed guests, including Jim andEsther Ulery, George andGinnie Leiner, Bill Fronczek, Mark andKaaren Tintori, FatherCyprian Constantine, Rodney and Irene Geisbrecht, Connor Evans, Kaitlin Essig, Kirstin Essig, Jessica Evans, Joanne DelSordo, Chuck Gray, Peg Mulcahy, Joanne Evangelista, Patricia Myers, Kevin Myers, Aurea Lucas, Tom and Carole Niggel and Al andCarol Kave.

— Shirley McMarlin

