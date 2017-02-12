Out & About: Guitar duo performs in St. Vincent Basilica Crypt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Feb. 11 installment of the St. Vincent College Concert Series featured the Petar and Daniel Guitar Duo performing in the St. Vincent Basilica Crypt.

With its stone walls, statuary, vaulted ceilings, pillars and candelabras, the crypt made the perfect setting for the eclectic program of Spanish, Latin, Balkan, classical and original pieces. One could almost imagine oneself in some hallowed space on the continent.

Brazilian-born Daniel Duarte, who partners with Serbian native Petar Jankovic, pronounced the crypt “an amazing space to perform.”

The musicians are affiliated with the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where Jankovic is a professor and Duarte is an adjunct lecturer and director of undergraduate and graduate student guitar ensembles.

The crowd enthusiastically received a Duarte-arranged piece titled “Beatles and Baroque,” which referenced old Fab Four favorites like “Blackbird” and “Penny Lane.”

At a post-concert reception, St. Vincent College faculty member Cynthia Walter and husband Mike Atherton praised the long-running concert series. Walter noted that their children grew up going to the events, “even if they could only stay for half when they were small.”

Concert series director Ann Holmes welcomed guests