Out & About

Out & About: Have a Heart for the Humane Society

Laura Urbani | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jacob Hamilton, 6, and his brother, Jaden Hamilton, 9, of Hempfield Township, talk to 'Monroe', available for adoption as a bonded pair with her sister, 'Blackie', (not shown), during the annual Humane Society of Westmoreland County Have a Heart Buffet, held at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield Township on Sunday afternoon, February 12, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County Humane Officers, (from left), Cyndi Price and Megan Fritz, pose for a photo with a bonded young-at heart pair of Shepherd mixes, available at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, during the annual Humane Society of Westmoreland County Have a Heart Buffet, held at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield Township on Sunday afternoon, February 12, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Director of volunteers, Sheila Karwoski, joins volunteers, Tori Churilla and Christyn DelGross for photo, during the annual Humane Society of Westmoreland County Have a Heart Buffet, held at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield Township on Sunday afternoon, February 12, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Abby Dei, 10, of Greensburg, receives a kiss from a Saint Bernard cross puppy, available at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, during the annual Humane Society of Westmoreland County Have a Heart Buffet, held at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield Township on Sunday afternoon, February 12, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Millie White, of Delmont, enjoys a visit with a Chihuahua mix named 'Cookie', available at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, during the annual Humane Society of Westmoreland County Have a Heart Buffet, held at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield Township on Sunday afternoon, February 12, 2017.

Rescue dogs Blackie and Monroe greeted more than 300 guests who gathered Feb. 12 at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield for the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Have a Heart buffet.

The mixed-breed dogs were recently rescued after being on the run for a while. Blackie had been hit by a car and never received medical treatment, which led to the amputation of her front leg.

“This is the true nature of rescue,” said Kathy Burkley, executive director of the humane society. “These dogs no one will stand in line for.”

The dogs will be up for adoption, as long as they go to the same home.

“They are a bonded pair,” Burkley explained.

Two puppies also made the rounds to help encourage guests to purchase tickets for the 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction.

As the event began, a moment of silence honored Humane Police Officer Jan Dillon, who passed away last month after a brief battle with cancer.

Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Michael Pacek spoke briefly about Dillon's impact on the community and the DA's office.

“I knew Jan her entire career,” Pacek said. “Jan always worked with the person before she asked for our service. She always gave them the benefit of the doubt.”

He said her preparedness led to a high success rate getting convictions for animal abuse.

“Her mission carries on,” he added.

Seen: Karen Hutchinson, Christina O'Brien, Susan Ianni, Carly Vesely, Barb Nichols, Jess White, Tom Hartman, Dr. H. King Hartman, Mitzi Marricco, Andrew Kozar, Barb Walkinshaw, Barbara Marin, Renee Bompiani, Carol Wentzel, Ken Burkley, Janice Dominico, Bob Recklein, Michael Recklein, Sherry Sauter, Nathan Bish and humane society officers Cyndi Price and Megan Fritz.

— Laura Urbani

