Out & About: Have a Heart for the Humane Society

Rescue dogs Blackie and Monroe greeted more than 300 guests who gathered Feb. 12 at Ferrante's Lakeview in Hempfield for the Humane Society of Westmoreland County's annual Have a Heart buffet.

The mixed-breed dogs were recently rescued after being on the run for a while. Blackie had been hit by a car and never received medical treatment, which led to the amputation of her front leg.

“This is the true nature of rescue,” said Kathy Burkley, executive director of the humane society. “These dogs no one will stand in line for.”

The dogs will be up for adoption, as long as they go to the same home.

“They are a bonded pair,” Burkley explained.

Two puppies also made the rounds to help encourage guests to purchase tickets for the 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction.

As the event began, a moment of silence honored Humane Police Officer Jan Dillon, who passed away last month after a brief battle with cancer.

Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Michael Pacek spoke briefly about Dillon's impact on the community and the DA's office.

“I knew Jan her entire career,” Pacek said. “Jan always worked with the person before she asked for our service. She always gave them the benefit of the doubt.”

He said her preparedness led to a high success rate getting convictions for animal abuse.

“Her mission carries on,” he added.

