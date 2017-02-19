Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Patrons drink in whiskey lore at West Overton Museums
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Ed and Susan Stoner, of Mt. Pleasant, taste samples of rye whiskey, during the whiskey tasting event held in the Overholt room at the West Overton Museums near Scottdale on Friday evening, February 17, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University student in the distilled spirits class, Justin Taylor, of Bronx, NY, participates in the whiskey tasting event held in the Overholt room at the West Overton Museums near Scottdale on Friday evening, February 17, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Logan Holmes, lead docent and distiller, West Overton Museums, serves rye whiskey samples to guests, during the whiskey tasting event held in the Overholt room at the West Overton Museums near Scottdale on Friday evening, February 17, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Seton Hill University professors, (from left), Paul Mahady and Jim Bosco, accompany their students of the distilled spirits class, to the whiskey tasting event held in the Overholt room at the West Overton Museums near Scottdale on Friday evening, February 17, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Logan Holmes, (center), lead docent and distiller, West Overton Museums, serves rye whiskey samples to guests, during the whiskey tasting event held in the Overholt room at the West Overton Museums near Scottdale on Friday evening, February 17, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Logan Holmes, (standing left), lead docent and distiller, West Overton Museums, and Dana Frund, (standing right), senior event producer for Carson's Catering, serve rye whiskey samples to guests, during the whiskey tasting event held in the Overholt room at the West Overton Museums near Scottdale on Friday evening, February 17, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left) Breanne and Matt Lockhart, of Rochester Mills, PA, pose for a photo during the whiskey tasting event held in the Overholt room at the West Overton Museums near Scottdale on Friday evening, February 17, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), West Overton Museums board member, Sam Komlenic, introduces his friend, author and beer/spirits expert Lew Bryson, at the whiskey tasting event held in the Overholt room at the West Overton Museums near Scottdale on Friday evening, February 17, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Izzy Owen, of Warren, PA, a Seton Hill University student taking the distilled spirits class, samples a rye whiskey, during the whiskey tasting event held in the Overholt room at the West Overton Museums near Scottdale on Friday evening, February 17, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Justin Taylor, of Bronx, NY, and Jim LaCrosse, of Pittsburgh, both Seton Hill University students taking the distilled spirits class, attend the whiskey tasting event held in the Overholt room at the West Overton Museums near Scottdale on Friday evening, February 17, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The line-up of rye whiskey samples at the whiskey tasting event held in the Overholt room at the West Overton Museums near Scottdale on Friday evening, February 17, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Mary Catherine Motchar and Barbara Ferrier, enjoy a rye whiskey sample, at the whiskey tasting event held in the Overholt room at the West Overton Museums near Scottdale on Friday evening, February 17, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Featured author and beer/spirits expert, Lew Bryson, takes in the aroma of one of the rye whiskey samples at the whiskey tasting event held in the Overholt room at the West Overton Museums near Scottdale on Friday evening, February 17, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), West Overton Museums board members, John Faith and Barry Whoric, join managing director, Jessica Kadie-Barclay for a photo, during the whiskey tasting event held in the Overholt room at the West Overton Museums near Scottdale on Friday evening, February 17, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Senior event producer for Carson's Catering, Dana Frund, pours whiskey samples during the whiskey tasting event held in the Overholt room at the West Overton Museums near Scottdale on Friday evening, February 17, 2017.

“What is rye that we should be mindful of it?”

Noted whiskey and beer writer Lew Bryson answered that and other “spiritual” questions during a Feb. 17 whiskey tasting at West Overton Museums near Scottdale.

The Bucks County resident, who has addressed those issues fulltime since 1996 for thedailybeast.com, thewhiskeywash.com and other online and print publications, discussed the Whiskey Rebellion, Prohibition and the art of distillation while guests sampled four rye whiskeys and a bourbon.

The bill of fare included Wigle Rye and Wigle White Rye from the Pittsburgh Strip District distiller; Wild Turkey 101 Rye, available in Pennsylvania only by special order; Crown Royal Northern Harvest from Canada; and for contrast, Buffalo Trace Bourbon.

Bryson was introduced by new West Overton board member and Whiskey Advocate magazine editor SamKomlenic, who told about the time the pair were thrown out of a Wilkes-Barre bar before they even had a drink. It seems the bartender took umbrage when they questioned his knowledge of the products he was serving.

The event was a dream come true for over-21 Seton Hill University students in professor Jim Bosco's HT420 distilled spirits class: a school-sanctioned party road trip. Joining them was professor Paul Mahady, who objected to the term “chaperone”: “No, we're here to drink whiskey!”

Also present were Jim Clayton andMary Catherine Motchar, Barbara Ferrier, Sharon Bartolotta, Corey and Lauren Churilla, Matt andBreanne Lockhart, Ed andSusan Stoner, Ryan Heming andElizabeth Bagdon, Jami Rutherford andTodd Owens, Jared Squires andJarod Craig.

Event organizer and managing director Jessica Kadie-Barclay was assisted by servers Dana Frund and Logan Holmes.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

