Out & About: Trails benefit is warm night of humor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It was so warm on Feb. 18, the hall doors of Delmont Volunteer Fire Department were wide open for Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star Trails Comedy Night.

Committee chairman Rob Cronauer wore a shaggy red wig and claimed he was Malcolm Sias, director of sponsor Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation.

Cronauer welcomed comedian Tom Musial of Pittsburgh, who joked that it was so warm one of his neighbors opened his pool.

Musial was followed by Shaun Blackham of Delmont. Blackham, who has opened for Drew Cary and Adam Sandler, recently completed a bike trip from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., and said he was the 97th person to join the Rails to Trails Conservancy back in 1995.

Blackham said repurposing the railroad meant new business in the form of coffee shops and bed and breakfasts patronized by people who use the trails.

“It means revitalization of these old towns,” Blackham said. “It's putting money back in to these towns and making them destinations.”

A buffet dinner was provided by Cafe Barista in Greensburg.

Noel and Mary Grimm of Monroeville said they're excited about the Turtle Creek extension groundbreaking on March 9. Their house will be a half mile from trail access.

Mary Grimm said her husband has been volunteering with Westmoreland Heritage Trail for 15 years, and they enjoy seeing the trails being used by couples walking and families riding bikes.

“Every time we go out there, the people are so happy,” she said.

Seen: Kirk and Marlo Nolan, Tom and Sue Dittman, Ann Wade, James and Jacqueline Timko, Mike and Valerie Lambert, Rick and Louise Fisher, Lynn Mance, Michael Mance, Heather Kosmatine and Jeff Richards.