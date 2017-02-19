Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Trails benefit is warm night of humor
Dawn Law | Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Michael Mance, of Export, Heather Kosmatine, of Export, and Lynn Mance, of Delmont, gather for a photo, during comedy night hosted by the Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star Trail Chapters and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation, held at the Delmont Fire Hall on Saturday evening, February 18, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Westmoreland Heritage Trail volunteers, (from left), Louise and Rick Fisher, sell raffle tickets during comedy night hosted by the Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star Trail Chapters and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation, held at the Delmont Fire Hall on Saturday evening, February 18, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event coordinator, Rob Cronauer, welcomes guests wearing a red wig, during comedy night hosted by the Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star Trail Chapters and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation, held at the Delmont Fire Hall on Saturday evening, February 18, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation planning coordinator, Jeff Richards, and director of parks, Malcolm Sias, pose for a photo at comedy night hosted by the Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star Trail Chapters and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation, held at the Delmont Fire Hall on Saturday evening, February 18, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Five Star Trail board members, (from left), Mike Lambert, Jim Timko, Jackie Timko and Valerie Lambert, gather for a photo at comedy night hosted by the Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star Trail Chapters and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation, held at the Delmont Fire Hall on Saturday evening, February 18, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left) Westmoreland Heritage Trail maintenance chair, Tom Dittman, and public relations chair, Ann Wade, pose for a photo at comedy night hosted by the Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star Trail Chapters and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation, held at the Delmont Fire Hall on Saturday evening, February 18, 2017.



It was so warm on Feb. 18, the hall doors of Delmont Volunteer Fire Department were wide open for Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star Trails Comedy Night.

Committee chairman Rob Cronauer wore a shaggy red wig and claimed he was Malcolm Sias, director of sponsor Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation.

Cronauer welcomed comedian Tom Musial of Pittsburgh, who joked that it was so warm one of his neighbors opened his pool.

Musial was followed by Shaun Blackham of Delmont. Blackham, who has opened for Drew Cary and Adam Sandler, recently completed a bike trip from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C., and said he was the 97th person to join the Rails to Trails Conservancy back in 1995.

Blackham said repurposing the railroad meant new business in the form of coffee shops and bed and breakfasts patronized by people who use the trails.

“It means revitalization of these old towns,” Blackham said. “It's putting money back in to these towns and making them destinations.”

A buffet dinner was provided by Cafe Barista in Greensburg.

Noel and Mary Grimm of Monroeville said they're excited about the Turtle Creek extension groundbreaking on March 9. Their house will be a half mile from trail access.

Mary Grimm said her husband has been volunteering with Westmoreland Heritage Trail for 15 years, and they enjoy seeing the trails being used by couples walking and families riding bikes.

“Every time we go out there, the people are so happy,” she said.

Seen: Kirk and Marlo Nolan, Tom and Sue Dittman, Ann Wade, James and Jacqueline Timko, Mike and Valerie Lambert, Rick and Louise Fisher, Lynn Mance, Michael Mance, Heather Kosmatine and Jeff Richards.

— Dawn Law

