Out & About: Habitat for Humanity holds Home Is Where the Heart Is Gala

Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity executive directorDaniel Giovannelli says when people think about his organization, “They think it has something to do with Jimmy Carter and giving away houses.”

It's true, since 1984, the former president and first lady have participated in weeklong builds all over the world as part of the Habitat for Humanity Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

The houses are not free, though — they're earned through “sweat equity.”

Owners contribute labor in the construction or rehab of their new home and the home purchase is subsidized, Giovannelli said at the Home Is Where the Heart Is Gala on Feb. 24 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntington.

“What they pay is based on their income,” he said. “And we're putting that money right back into construction.”

Habitat just finished renovations on two houses in Jeannette, and is focused on two in Greensburg.

Seen: event chairman and emceePatrick Thomas, local Habitat president Chuck Quiggle, Joanna Sinchar, Dean andDiane Ambrose, Roxanne Fox, Justin and Kala Kiser, Whitney Martin, Suzanne Donahue, Steven Gifford, Elsie Lampl, Lindsay Turchetta, Brian Root, Mike Hess, Andrew Barnette, Karen Novak, Amee Mazzarese, Cheryl McCabe, Rosemary Spoljarick, Karen MacVay, Heather Sabatino, Aimee Dempsey and Otis DiCerbo.

— Dawn Law