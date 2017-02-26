Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Habitat for Humanity holds Home Is Where the Heart Is Gala
Dawn Law | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity board secretary, Heather Sabatino, joins First Energy Foundation's, Rosemary Spoljarick, Woodforest National Bank's Karen MacVay, board member, and Joanna Sinchar, board treasurer, for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity Home Is Where the Heart Is Gala,held at Stratigos Banquet Center in North Huntingdon on Friday evening,February 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity board members, (from left), Chuck Quiggle, president, Otis DiCerbo, vice-president, and Andrew Barnette, board member, gather for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity Home Is Where the Heart Is Gala,held at Stratigos Banquet Center in North Huntingdon on Friday evening,February 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity board members, (from left), Karen Novak, Amee Mazzarese, Cheryl McCabe and Roxanne Fox, representing Wayne Homes, gather for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity Home Is Where the Heart Is Gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Center in North Huntingdon on Friday evening,February 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Steven Gifford, executive director, Greensburg Community Development Corporation, Daniel Giovannelli, executive director, Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity, and Patrick Thomas, event chair and board member, gather for a photo during the Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity Home Is Where the Heart Is Gala, held at Stratigos Banquet Center in North Huntingdon on Friday evening,February 24, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity executive directorDaniel Giovannelli says when people think about his organization, “They think it has something to do with Jimmy Carter and giving away houses.”

It's true, since 1984, the former president and first lady have participated in weeklong builds all over the world as part of the Habitat for Humanity Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

The houses are not free, though — they're earned through “sweat equity.”

Owners contribute labor in the construction or rehab of their new home and the home purchase is subsidized, Giovannelli said at the Home Is Where the Heart Is Gala on Feb. 24 at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntington.

“What they pay is based on their income,” he said. “And we're putting that money right back into construction.”

Habitat just finished renovations on two houses in Jeannette, and is focused on two in Greensburg.

Seen: event chairman and emceePatrick Thomas, local Habitat president Chuck Quiggle, Joanna Sinchar, Dean andDiane Ambrose, Roxanne Fox, Justin and Kala Kiser, Whitney Martin, Suzanne Donahue, Steven Gifford, Elsie Lampl, Lindsay Turchetta, Brian Root, Mike Hess, Andrew Barnette, Karen Novak, Amee Mazzarese, Cheryl McCabe, Rosemary Spoljarick, Karen MacVay, Heather Sabatino, Aimee Dempsey and Otis DiCerbo.

— Dawn Law

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.