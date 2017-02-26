Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Visions of Spring for the Westmoreland County Blind Association

Laura Urbani | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jan Taylor-Condo, Kaaren Tintori, Peggy Smith and Judy Caccamese, gather for a photo during the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime Gala, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday evening, February 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Chris and Tara Button, of Jeannette, join Barry and Martha Kroll, of Jeannette, for a photo during the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime Gala, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday evening, February 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from right), Westmoreland County Blind Association board member, Dr. Tony Bompiani, joins Joe Connelly and Luka Bompiani for a photo, during the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime Gala, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday evening, February 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County Blind Association fundraising committee members and board members, (from left), Adele Shuster, Mark Tintori and April Kopas, gather for a photo during the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime Gala, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday evening, February 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from right), Westmoreland County Blind Association Executive Director, Tim Miller, joins Debra Sabatine, fundraising coordinator,Janie Mahla, board chairperson, and Nelson Mayer, fundraising chairperson, for a photo during the Westmoreland County Blind Association Visions of Springtime Gala, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday evening, February 24, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | for TRIB TOTAL MEDIA
(from left), Westmoreland County Blind Association's Janie Mahla, fundraising chair and board member, Debra Sabatine, fundraising coordinator, Mark Tintori, fundraising committee and board member, and Lee Kunkle, board chairman, gather at 'Visions of Springtime', hosted by the Westmoreland County Blind Association, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Friday evening, April 10, 2015.

Warm temperatures set the stage for Westmoreland County Blind Association's Visions of Spring event Feb. 24 at the Greensburg Country Club.

“I was so afraid we'd get snow,” said fundraising coordinator Debra Sabatine.

The event is usually held in April but was moved to February this year to provide more time before the annual golf outing on June 9.

The fundraisers support training and work programs that the blind association has provided since 1948 for those with sight impairments and physical and developmental disabilities.

“I don't think people realize the important work they do,” said board secretary Nelson Mayer.

Sam Snively, district governor for the Lions Club, received a rousing round of applause when he presented the organization with a $4,000 check.

Auction items included framed photographs autographed by Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger, James Harrison and L.C. Greenwood; a Jerome Bettis signed jersey; Jack Lambert's authentic team jersey; and a Pittsburgh Penguins basket with game tickets and other hockey items.

On hand were executive director Tim Miller and his wife Kristen, board chairwoman Janie Mahla and husband Rick , and board members Mark Tintori and wifeKaaren, Adele Shuster, April Kopas and husband Ted, Les Mlakar, Kris Douglas andMary Ann Grec.

Seen: Dr.Anthony andRenee Bompiani, Renee Hamby, Tara and Chris Button, Kelly Cervi, Marcia Wagner, Tony andRita Saulle, Joyce Hohman, Keith Howard, Bob and Susie Bowell, state Sen. Kim Ward, Sarah Distefanis, Jan Taylor-Condo and Pat Condo, Glenn andJill Briercheck, Jo Ellen Numerick, George Shaner andMichael Philopena, state Rep. Eric Nelson and wife Susan.

— Laura Urbani

