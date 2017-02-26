Out & About: Visions of Spring for the Westmoreland County Blind Association

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Warm temperatures set the stage for Westmoreland County Blind Association's Visions of Spring event Feb. 24 at the Greensburg Country Club.

“I was so afraid we'd get snow,” said fundraising coordinator Debra Sabatine.

The event is usually held in April but was moved to February this year to provide more time before the annual golf outing on June 9.

The fundraisers support training and work programs that the blind association has provided since 1948 for those with sight impairments and physical and developmental disabilities.

“I don't think people realize the important work they do,” said board secretary Nelson Mayer.

Sam Snively, district governor for the Lions Club, received a rousing round of applause when he presented the organization with a $4,000 check.

Auction items included framed photographs autographed by Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger, James Harrison and L.C. Greenwood; a Jerome Bettis signed jersey; Jack Lambert's authentic team jersey; and a Pittsburgh Penguins basket with game tickets and other hockey items.

On hand were executive director Tim Miller and his wife Kristen, board chairwoman Janie Mahla and husband Rick , and board members Mark Tintori and wifeKaaren, Adele Shuster, April Kopas and husband Ted, Les Mlakar, Kris Douglas andMary Ann Grec.

Seen: Dr.Anthony andRenee Bompiani, Renee Hamby, Tara and Chris Button, Kelly Cervi, Marcia Wagner, Tony andRita Saulle, Joyce Hohman, Keith Howard, Bob and Susie Bowell, state Sen. Kim Ward, Sarah Distefanis, Jan Taylor-Condo and Pat Condo, Glenn andJill Briercheck, Jo Ellen Numerick, George Shaner andMichael Philopena, state Rep. Eric Nelson and wife Susan.

— Laura Urbani