Out & About

Out & About: Palace Theatre party's purpose: fun and fundraising
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Candy Nelson joins John Noble for a photo, during the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Guests mingle in the Tuscan Wine & Cheese Lounge, during the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Jim and Molly Creenan pose for a photo, during the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
John and Malinda Sherid pose for a photo, during the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Brenda and David Barbour, join Noah and Megan Henson for a photo, during the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Food sub-chairs, (from left), Jeanie and Kevin Bock, pose for a photo, during the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Kevin Misick, Patty and Dennis Porter and Denise White, gather for a photo, during the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Josh Starrett and Noah Weimer, perform for guests in the Pints & Pies Pub, during the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Michael Martinez, Janice Martinez Reese and David Reese, all of Murrysville, gather for a photo, during the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Decorating sub-chair, Sherrie Dunlap, (R), and Sean Gallagher, pose for a photo in the Whiskey & Cigar Lounge, during the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Connor Raposa, (front), performs with fellow Stage Right! Sensations, during the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Ralph Padgett, of Greensburg, enjoys a cigar with Reed Nelson, compliments of Nelson Loguasto Cigars, during the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Decorating sub-chairs, (from left), Missy Smeltz, Magdelyn Vale and Jane Church, gather for a photo at the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event chair, Peg Colosimo, (R), joins Westmoreland Cultural Trust development manager, Vonnie Goldsborough, for a photo at the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Event chair, Peg Colosimo, (R), joins board member, Barbara Ferrier, for a photo, at the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Mike Langer, (center), president, Westmoreland Cultural Trust, joins event chair, Peg Colosimo, (L), and event coordinator, Kelli Brisbane, (R), for a photo at the Party at The Palace, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, February 25, 2017.

Updated 8 minutes ago

There was something for everyone at the Feb. 25 Party at the Palace in Greensburg's grand dame of entertainment venues. Subtitled “Party With a Purpose,” the signature fundraising event offered five separate party options.

The onstage VIP pre-party featured champagne and conversation — and a chance to win a diamond courtesy of Beeghly and Company Jewelers. VIPs were welcomed by Mike Langer, president of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, which operates the theater. Mariah Scribe walked away with the one-carat bauble.

Pre-partiers and main event guests gathered below the grand staircase for an energetic opening performance by the Stage Sensations, the dispersed to the parties within the party.

Sherrie Dunlap and Sean Gallagher were seen puffing away in the whiskey and cigar bar, while John and Melinda Sherid found a table for two in the Tuscan wine and cheese lounge.

Jill Briercheck with escorts George Shaner and Michael Philopena were spied in the pints and pies pub. Josh Milan and Kary Coleman circulated in the New York-style cabaret.

Event chairwoman Peg Colosimo was squired by hubby Pete. Event coordinator was Kelli Brisbane, while Jane Church, Magdelyn Vale, Missy Smeltz, Annie Welty, Lyn Emrick and Gail Follador lent their creative talents to the decor.

Seen: Sean Cassidy, Dr. Reed and Candy Nelson, Faye Rosatti, Kim Ward, Eric and Michelle Bononi, Barbara Ferrier, Chuck and Nancy Anderson, Jim and Molly Creenan, Faye Rosatti, George Church, Vonnie Goldsborough, Keith and Gina Davis, John and Linda Dixon, Kim Mazel, Tony and Renata Marino, Caleb and Melissa Crousey, Jessica Kadie-Barclay, Gary Pratt, Anita Manoli, Kevin Miscik and Bob Nolan.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

