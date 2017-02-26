Out & About: Palace Theatre party's purpose: fun and fundraising

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There was something for everyone at the Feb. 25 Party at the Palace in Greensburg's grand dame of entertainment venues. Subtitled “Party With a Purpose,” the signature fundraising event offered five separate party options.

The onstage VIP pre-party featured champagne and conversation — and a chance to win a diamond courtesy of Beeghly and Company Jewelers. VIPs were welcomed by Mike Langer, president of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, which operates the theater. Mariah Scribe walked away with the one-carat bauble.

Pre-partiers and main event guests gathered below the grand staircase for an energetic opening performance by the Stage Sensations, the dispersed to the parties within the party.

Sherrie Dunlap and Sean Gallagher were seen puffing away in the whiskey and cigar bar, while John and Melinda Sherid found a table for two in the Tuscan wine and cheese lounge.

Jill Briercheck with escorts George Shaner and Michael Philopena were spied in the pints and pies pub. Josh Milan and Kary Coleman circulated in the New York-style cabaret.

Event chairwoman Peg Colosimo was squired by hubby Pete. Event coordinator was Kelli Brisbane, while Jane Church, Magdelyn Vale, Missy Smeltz, Annie Welty, Lyn Emrick and Gail Follador lent their creative talents to the decor.

Seen: Sean Cassidy, Dr. Reed and Candy Nelson, Faye Rosatti, Kim Ward, Eric and Michelle Bononi, Barbara Ferrier, Chuck and Nancy Anderson, Jim and Molly Creenan, Faye Rosatti, George Church, Vonnie Goldsborough, Keith and Gina Davis, John and Linda Dixon, Kim Mazel, Tony and Renata Marino, Caleb and Melissa Crousey, Jessica Kadie-Barclay, Gary Pratt, Anita Manoli, Kevin Miscik and Bob Nolan.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.