Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: WCCC Annual African-American High School Achievement Banquet

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
HIGH ACHIEVERS: (from left), Bryce Williams, a senior at Mt. Pleasant Senior High School, honored for athletics, Jada Morgan, a senior at Jeannette Senior High School, honored for academics, Janae Evans, a senior at Monessen High School, honored for community service, and Delino Franklin, a senior at Kiski Area High School, honored for athletics, gather for a photo at the 25th Annual African-American High School Achievement Banquet, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood on Tuesday evening, February 28, 2017. High school students from 12 school districts in Westmoreland county were honored in academics, athletics, community service or performing arts.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
HIGH ACHIEVERS: (from left), Natalie Carson, a senior at Norwin High School, honored for community service, Quelar Jones, a senior at Monessen High School, honored for performing arts, Trinity Harris, a senior at Yough High School, honored for academics and Paige Moore, a senior at Southmoreland Senior High School, honored for community service, gather for a photo at the 25th Annual African-American High School Achievement Banquet, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood on Tuesday evening, February 28, 2017. High school students from 12 school districts in Westmoreland county were honored in academics, athletics, community service or performing arts.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
HIGH ACHIEVERS: (from left), Brianna Gilliard, a senior at Greensburg Salem High School, honored for academics, Kylee Pollard, a senior at Derry Area High School, honored for academics, Maya Barlow, a senior at Hempfield Area Senior High School, honored for communiity service, and Elijah Johnson-Mills, a senior at Belle Vernon Area High School, honored for academics, gather for a photo at the 25th Annual African-American High School Achievement Banquet, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood on Tuesday evening, February 28, 2017. High school students from 12 school districts in Westmoreland county were honored in academics, athletics, community service or performing arts.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
HIGH ACHIEVERS: (from left), Vickie Hricik, vice-president of the WCCC Black Awareness Committee, Sydney Beeler, vice-president, WCCC enrollment management, David Williamson, guest speaker and chair, social studies department, Kiski-Area High School and a 2004 Academic Award recipient, and Gloria Cook, event organizer, gather for a photo at the 25th Annual African-American High School Achievement Banquet, held in Commissioners Hall at Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood on Tuesday evening, February 28, 2017. High school students from 12 school districts in Westmoreland county were honored in academics, athletics, community service or performing arts.

Updated 1 hour ago

The annual African-American High School Achievement Banquet was held Thursday, Feb. 28, at WCCC.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.