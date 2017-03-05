Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Painter Diana Williams featured at Latrobe Art Center

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
THE ARTIST'S GIFT: (from left), Sam Little, 10 and Sarah Little, 12, both of Meadville, stand near their portraits, (back), painted by their grandmother Diana Williams, during the opening reception for an exhibit of paintings by Diana Williams, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, March 2, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
THE ARTIST'S GIFT: (from left), Jack Little, 11, of Meadville, accompanied by his father, Jeff Little, looks at his portrait painted by his grandmother Diana Williams, during the opening reception for an exhibit of paintings by Diana Williams, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, March 2, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
THE ARTIST'S GIFT:(from left), Cassie Snedecor, joins Ellen Rupert and Seth Rupert, for a photo near the painting of her son, Jackson Snedecor, (shown back), during the opening reception for an exhibit of paintings by Diana Williams, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, March 2, 2017. The painting was a surprise reveal by the artist, during the opening reception.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
THE ARTIST'S GIFT: (from left), Monica Shaffer, of New Alexandria, an Jake Baum, of Derry, pose for a photo, while admiring the art at the opening reception for an exhibit of paintings by Diana Williams, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, March 2, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
THE ARTIST'S GIFT: Latrobe Art Center's (from left), assistant to the director, Janet Mason, event coordinator, Joe Bellack , and board members, Kathy Rafferty and Marty Singer, gather for a photo during the opening reception for an exhibit of paintings by Diana Williams, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, March 2, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
THE ARTIST'S GIFT: (from left), Exhibiting artist, Diana Williams, (art shown sides and back), joins Latrobe Art Center director, Gabrielle Nastuck, for a photo during the opening reception for an exhibit of paintings by Diana Williams, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Thursday evening, March 2, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

The opening reception for Diana Williams' painting exhibit was held Thursday, March 2 at Latrobe Art Center.

