Out & About: Rev. Aiken speaks at Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP annual prayer breakfast

Gesturing toward the morning sun coming through the windows at Stone House at the Bishop Connare Center, the Rev. Roy Aiken said: “Something has to tell you this was not an accident.”

Aiken, senior pastor at Living Word Congregational and Zion Hill Baptist churches in Jeannette, was keynote speaker March 4 at the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP Prayer Breakfast.

He was introduced by his wife of 27 years, Tina Aiken, who sang with the Rev. Roy Aiken Band during the program at the center in Unity.

The theme was “The Prayer of a Righteous Man is Powerful and Effective,” but Aiken spoke about trappings that keep people away from church, and encouraged his audience to show the world their faith.

“Is God real? God doesn't have to prove himself to nobody,” Aiken said. “In the presence of God is the feeling of joy. You want to prove there is a God? Show how happy you are being saved.”

Mistress of ceremonies was Lisa Felton-Lewis. Dr. Robin Sims read from the scripture and Bishop Carl E. Jones Sr., pastor of Greater Parkview Church in Greensburg, led the group in prayer.

Local NAACP President Ruth Tolbert and religious affairs chairwoman Adrienne Russell closed the program.

“I think we all needed that uplifting message. I can't think of anything to say except I am H-A-P-P-Y,” Tolbert said.

The branch human rights banquet will be at 5:30 p.m. April 8 at Greensburg Country Club. Tickets are $50.

Seen: Michael and Ina Joubert Bazley, the Rev. Darryl and Jerri Holts, Jerry and Norma Skillings, with their daughter, Gabrielle Skillings, Marilyn Fox Lewis, Stephanie Coles and Ruth Woods.