Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: Rev. Aiken speaks at Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP annual prayer breakfast
Dawn Law | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Naomi Henderson, of Delmont, and Yvonne Taylor, of Delmont, pose for a photo during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP Annual Prayer Breakfast, held at the Bishop Connare Center in Hempfield Township on Saturday morning, March 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Dr. Robin Sims, of Greensburg, Brenda Mise, of Greensburg, and Marguerite Rollins, of Greensburg, gather for a photo during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP Annual Prayer Breakfast, held at the Bishop Connare Center in Hempfield Township on Saturday morning, March 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Board members, (from left), Bishop Carl E. Jones, Sr. and Ruth Woods, pose for a photo during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP Annual Prayer Breakfast, held at the Bishop Connare Center in Hempfield Township on Saturday morning, March 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Event co-chairs, Ruth Tolbert, Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP president, and Adrienne Russell, religious affairs chairperson, joins guest speaker, Rev. Roy Aiken and his wife, Tina, for a photo during the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP Annual Prayer Breakfast, held at the Bishop Connare Center in Hempfield Township on Saturday morning, March 4, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Gesturing toward the morning sun coming through the windows at Stone House at the Bishop Connare Center, the Rev. Roy Aiken said: “Something has to tell you this was not an accident.”

Aiken, senior pastor at Living Word Congregational and Zion Hill Baptist churches in Jeannette, was keynote speaker March 4 at the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP Prayer Breakfast.

He was introduced by his wife of 27 years, Tina Aiken, who sang with the Rev. Roy Aiken Band during the program at the center in Unity.

The theme was “The Prayer of a Righteous Man is Powerful and Effective,” but Aiken spoke about trappings that keep people away from church, and encouraged his audience to show the world their faith.

“Is God real? God doesn't have to prove himself to nobody,” Aiken said. “In the presence of God is the feeling of joy. You want to prove there is a God? Show how happy you are being saved.”

Mistress of ceremonies was Lisa Felton-Lewis. Dr. Robin Sims read from the scripture and Bishop Carl E. Jones Sr., pastor of Greater Parkview Church in Greensburg, led the group in prayer.

Local NAACP President Ruth Tolbert and religious affairs chairwoman Adrienne Russell closed the program.

“I think we all needed that uplifting message. I can't think of anything to say except I am H-A-P-P-Y,” Tolbert said.

The branch human rights banquet will be at 5:30 p.m. April 8 at Greensburg Country Club. Tickets are $50.

Seen: Michael and Ina Joubert Bazley, the Rev. Darryl and Jerri Holts, Jerry and Norma Skillings, with their daughter, Gabrielle Skillings, Marilyn Fox Lewis, Stephanie Coles and Ruth Woods.

— Dawn Law

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.