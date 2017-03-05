Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Out & About

Out & About: The Westmoreland celebrates Neuberger Collection exhibit
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Debbie Berkovitz, of Pittsburgh, admires one of the pieces of art, during the opening reception for When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Ray R. Neuberger Collection, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Diana Jannetta, museum board president, joins her son, Robert Davant and her friend, Wendy Edwards, for a photo during the opening reception for When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Ray R. Neuberger Collection, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Tom Murphy, of Pittsburgh, and Darlene Kovel, of Pittsburgh, admire the art, during the opening reception for When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Ray R. Neuberger Collection, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Margery King, curator, American Federation of Arts, and Tracy Fitzpatrick, director of the Neuberger Museum of Art of Purchase College and exhibition curator, pose for a photo during the opening reception for When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Ray R. Neuberger Collection, held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), H and Pat Childs pose for a photo, during the opening reception for When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Ray R. Neuberger Collection, held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from right), Barbara L. Jones, chief curator, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, joins Eric Widing, Deputy Chairman of Christies Americas, and his wife Laurie Widing, for a photo during the opening reception for When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Ray R. Neuberger Collection, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Bob and Arlene Kendra pose for a photo, during the opening reception for When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Ray R. Neuberger Collection, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from right), Museum board past president, Bruce Wolf, and his wife Sheryl, pose for a photo during the opening reception for When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Ray R. Neuberger Collection, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Catherine Evans, Chief Curator, Carnegie Museum of Art, and Sarah Minnaert, Deputy Director, Carnegie Museum of Art, joins Judith Hansen O'Toole, The Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, for a photo during the opening reception for When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Ray R. Neuberger Collection, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Kalissa Andre, of Jeannette, and Rebecca Sexton, of Greensburg, stop for a photo during the opening reception for When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Ray R. Neuberger Collection, held at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 4, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Margery King, curator, American Federation of Arts, and Tracy Fitzpatrick, director of the Neuberger Museum of Art of Purchase College and exhibition curator, pose for a photo during the opening reception for When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Ray R. Neuberger Collection, held at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg on Saturday evening, March 4, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

As a young man, American financier Roy R. Neuberger (1903-2010) studied art, painted and even lived a bohemian life in Paris for a time. He returned home to work on Wall Street and, when he was able, began buying art — in particular, modern American art.

In 1969, he donated much of his collection to the State University of New York to found the Neuberger Museum of Art at Purchase College. A traveling exhibition from that museum, “When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections From the Roy R. Neuberger Collection,” is on display through May 21 in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

Artists featured in the exhibit include Alexander Calder, Willem de Kooning, Georgia O'Keeffe, Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko and others.

Visitors to the March 4 opening reception were able to discuss the works with The Westmoreland's Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO Judith O'Toole, along with Tracy Fitzpatrick, exhibition curator and director of the Neuberger Museum, and Margery King, exhibitions curator for the American Federation of the Arts.

The Westmoreland's curator, Barbara Jones, said, “We are thrilled to have the privilege of hosting this important survey of 20th-century American arts. It works really well in our new cantilevered gallery.”

Perhaps underscoring the exhibit's cachet was the presence of Eric P. Widing, deputy chairman of Christie's Americas, the highly regarded art auction house, with his wife, Laurie, andCatherine Evans andSarah Minnaert from the Carnegie Museum of Art.

Guests on the after-reception dinner list included Diana Jannetta, Robert Davant, Wendy Edwards, H andPat Childs, Bruce andSheryl Wolf, Linda Boxx, Art Boyle, Graham Shearing, Roy andSusan Dorrance, Sam andDebbie Berkovitz, Patrick Bochy andKevin O'Toole.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.