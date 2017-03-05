Out & About: The Westmoreland celebrates Neuberger Collection exhibit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a young man, American financier Roy R. Neuberger (1903-2010) studied art, painted and even lived a bohemian life in Paris for a time. He returned home to work on Wall Street and, when he was able, began buying art — in particular, modern American art.

In 1969, he donated much of his collection to the State University of New York to found the Neuberger Museum of Art at Purchase College. A traveling exhibition from that museum, “When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections From the Roy R. Neuberger Collection,” is on display through May 21 in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

Artists featured in the exhibit include Alexander Calder, Willem de Kooning, Georgia O'Keeffe, Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko and others.

Visitors to the March 4 opening reception were able to discuss the works with The Westmoreland's Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO Judith O'Toole, along with Tracy Fitzpatrick, exhibition curator and director of the Neuberger Museum, and Margery King, exhibitions curator for the American Federation of the Arts.

The Westmoreland's curator, Barbara Jones, said, “We are thrilled to have the privilege of hosting this important survey of 20th-century American arts. It works really well in our new cantilevered gallery.”

Perhaps underscoring the exhibit's cachet was the presence of Eric P. Widing, deputy chairman of Christie's Americas, the highly regarded art auction house, with his wife, Laurie, andCatherine Evans andSarah Minnaert from the Carnegie Museum of Art.

