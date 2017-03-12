Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Empty Bowl event helps food bank fill stomachs
Dawn Law | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Event co-chair, Crystal Szogi, volunteer, Jenn Rian, co-chair, Timothy Piper, and founder, Karen Piper, gather for a photo at the 9th annual Empty Bowl event to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank, held at Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Some of the bowls available at the 9th annual Empty Bowl event to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank, held at Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Melanie Glowacki, of Mt. Pleasat, chooses a bowl or two during the 9th annual Empty Bowl event to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank, held at Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jane Ebbitt, of North Huntingdon, Pat Vorkapich, of North Huntingdon, and Anne Lofstrom, of North Huntingdon, make a bowl selection at the 9th annual Empty Bowl event to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank, held at Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The Harden family, (from left), Victoria, 14, Nathaniel, 12, and their mother, Heidi, all of Hempfield Township, volunteer at the 9th annual Empty Bowl event to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank, held at Hempfield Area High School on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.

In eight years, Empty Bowl, a fundraiser for the Westmoreland County Food Bank founded by retired elementary school principal Karen Piper, has raised $120,000 — the equivalent of $1.2 million in food.

“A little bit goes a long way, a dollar buys $10 worth of food,” said Jennifer Miller, committee member and food bank director of development. “The fact that all these people come together to serve the cause is amazing — they're amazing.”

This year's event was held March 5 at Hempfield Area High School

Piper and husband Tom served on the committee headed by their son Timothy Piper and Crystal Szogi. Karen's sister, Christine Orosz, and brother, Tony Marino, volunteer and lend support through their Greensburg performing arts school, Stage Right. The Stage Right Sensations performed at the March 5 event, followed by Detention, the Mon Yough Chorale, Bruce Guay and Andy Gregg.

There were raffles, a silent auction and a crew of clowns from Syria Shriners: Vince “Murfy” Bachar, John “Boxcar” Romesburg, Rob “Splotchee” Brinkley, Ray “Hobie” Anderson and Joe “Grumpy” March.

Attendees got to choose from about 25 kinds of soup and take home bowls handcrafted by Greensburg Art Center and St. Vincent College Art Club members, and students at Ligonier Valley Elementary and Yough Intermediate Middle schools and Belle Vernon, Greater Latrobe, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield Area, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Southmoreland high schools.

Participating pottery shops were The Crafty Shack in Penn, Pottery Playhouse in Greensburg and Piper Quinn Ceramics in Export.

Committee members were Joe andSandy Canada, Chris Gannon, Jim Fry, Amy Balko, Doug Miller, Taska Smola, Bob Davis, Janet Franicola andRuss andDenise Poole.

Seen: Renata Marino withGia andAnthony, John andCynthia Peck, Judi Morrison, Maxine Pellis, Deb Gardner, Tina Casale and Alli Kashery.

— Dawn Law

