Out & About: Artists of the 21st Century opens at SAMA Ligonier Valley

How to describe artwork in Artists of the 21st Century, the annual student art exhibition in the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley?

Call it naive, call it primitive, call it absolutely delightful.

Running through April 8, the show features student artists in kindergarten through high school in the Greater Latrobe, Hempfield, Jeannette and Ligonier Valley school districts and the Valley School of Ligonier.

A sister exhibit for students from Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties is mounted at the museum system's Loretto facility. Held in conjunction with National Youth Art Month and Pennsylvania Arts-in-Education Month, the exhibition is open to schools that participate in SAMA's Arts-in-Education or Artist-in-Residence program.

A crowd lined up before the doors opened for a March 5 opening reception in Ligonier.

Greeting artists and their families, site coordinator Kristin Miller remarked, “It's amazing to see the joy and excitement on their faces when they see their work hanging here.”

Eager to make it to the reception, Valley School student artist Oscar Kelley, his parents Brian and Sarah and sisterPhoebe came straight from the slopes of Hidden Valley Resort, still in their ski togs.

It was a challenge to even view the art through the crush of the crowd, but Miller agreed that was a good problem to have.

Seen at SAMA: Greg andLeah Daigle withCarmen and artistMichael, Joanie Daigle, Curtis andJulia Goldblatt withElle and artistSofia, Lauren Chriswell, Joyce Pretti, George Shaner andMichael Philopena, artist Maya Jain with momPallavi, Marc and Amy Hutchison withHunter and artistPaige, Joanie Faust, Gretchen andJoseph Herron withAustin and artistColby, Tim Kerns, Susan andJim Shuster, Dave andKim Hunter with artistMarissa and SAMA education coordinator Jessica Campbell.

