Out & About

Out & About: Artists of the 21st Century opens at SAMA Ligonier Valley
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Marissa Hunter, 12, a seventh-grade student at Harrold Middle School, Hempfield Area School District, looks at her artwork, (shown right), during the Artists of the 21st Century Student Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Jovie Williams, 8, a second-grade student at Mountain View Elementary, Greater Latrobe School District, looks at her artwork during the Artists of the 21st Century Student Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Zion Harper, (R), a third-grade student at Jeannette McKee Elementary, poses for a photo with his mother, Corrine Harper, near his self-portrait artwork, (shown above), during the Artists of the 21st Century Student Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Kay Rowe admires the artwork of her granddaughter, Natalie Donofrio, (art shown left),18, a senior at Hempfield Area High School, during the Artists of the 21st Century Student Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jeannette art teacher, Robin Mattes, Jeannette kindergarten teacher, Lauren Harris, and Jamie Sherill, of Murrysville, mingle around the student art during the Artists of the 21st Century Student Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Valley School of Ligonier art teacher, Kelly Vallely, (R), congratulates one of her students, Maya Jain, (art shown back), 13, of Greensburg, a seventh grade student at Valley School of Ligonier, during the Artists of the 21st Century Student Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Michael Daigle, 11, (art shown back), a student at Mountain View Elementary, Greater Latrobe School District, joins his father, Greg Daigle for a photo, at the Artists of the 21st Century Student Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Lisa Bosich, of Greensburg, joins her niece, Alexandra Kowalsky, 16, (art shown right), a a 10th grade student at Hempfield Area High School, for a photo at the Artists of the 21st Century Student Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Rob Donofrio, of Greensburg, and Joe Donofrio, of Ligonier, admire clay and ceramic pieces made by various students, during the Artists of the 21st Century Student Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), SAMA student education coordinator, Jessica Campbell and site coordinator, Kristin Miller, pose for a photo at the Artists of the 21st Century Student Art Exhibition, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Sunday afternoon, March 5, 2017.

How to describe artwork in Artists of the 21st Century, the annual student art exhibition in the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley?

Call it naive, call it primitive, call it absolutely delightful.

Running through April 8, the show features student artists in kindergarten through high school in the Greater Latrobe, Hempfield, Jeannette and Ligonier Valley school districts and the Valley School of Ligonier.

A sister exhibit for students from Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties is mounted at the museum system's Loretto facility. Held in conjunction with National Youth Art Month and Pennsylvania Arts-in-Education Month, the exhibition is open to schools that participate in SAMA's Arts-in-Education or Artist-in-Residence program.

A crowd lined up before the doors opened for a March 5 opening reception in Ligonier.

Greeting artists and their families, site coordinator Kristin Miller remarked, “It's amazing to see the joy and excitement on their faces when they see their work hanging here.”

Eager to make it to the reception, Valley School student artist Oscar Kelley, his parents Brian and Sarah and sisterPhoebe came straight from the slopes of Hidden Valley Resort, still in their ski togs.

It was a challenge to even view the art through the crush of the crowd, but Miller agreed that was a good problem to have.

Seen at SAMA: Greg andLeah Daigle withCarmen and artistMichael, Joanie Daigle, Curtis andJulia Goldblatt withElle and artistSofia, Lauren Chriswell, Joyce Pretti, George Shaner andMichael Philopena, artist Maya Jain with momPallavi, Marc and Amy Hutchison withHunter and artistPaige, Joanie Faust, Gretchen andJoseph Herron withAustin and artistColby, Tim Kerns, Susan andJim Shuster, Dave andKim Hunter with artistMarissa and SAMA education coordinator Jessica Campbell.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

