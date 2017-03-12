Out & About: Cabaret Theatre presents its 'Cabbie Awards'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There were no slip-ups at the Cabaret Theatre's “Cabbie Awards.” Votes were tallied by the ersatz — but obviously dependable — accounting firm of Price Outhouse.

Members and supporters of the Latrobe-based theater troupe came together March 11 in the Latrobe Art Center to hear the winners in 47 categories, some more serious than others, from productions in the 2015-16 season.

Hosts Anne Cruzan and David Seremet announced that, due to the long list of honorees, thank yous should be limited to 10 words or less.

Cabaret founder John Carosella followed the guidelines when named best lead actor in a one-act play: “I was pretty good,” he said.

Best actress in a one-act was Shirley Ratner.

Seremet snagged best actor in both the musical and nonmusical categories. Best actress in a musical was Rachel Nicely, while Carolyn Jerz was named best actress in a non-musical.

Other categories got a little esoteric, with labels such as best execution of an act of violence, best onstage save, best affected accent and highest decibel level in the dressing room.

Good-natured cat-calling accompanied the announcements, despite the “win with humility, lose with dignity” admonition in the program.

Seen at the Cabbies: Jerry andJennifer Woodling, Eugene Dangelo, David andChristine Kindl, Peggy Bryan, twinsMia andTessa Paluzzi, Chris Paluzzi, Katya Shaffer, Joel Basenbach, Mikee Kershaw, Reed Demangone, Katie Green, Cindy Baltzer and Dennis andLeigh Anne Jerz.