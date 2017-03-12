Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Cabaret Theatre presents its 'Cabbie Awards'
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Mia and Tessa Paluzzi present some of the awards, during the Cabbie Awards, presented by The Cabaret Theatre, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Saturday evening, March 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Cindy Baltzer provides entertainment during the Cabbie Awards, presented by The Cabaret Theatre, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Saturday evening, March 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Katya Shaffer, (back), watches as Eugene Dangelo accepts and award, during the Cabbie Awards presented by The Cabaret Theatre, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Saturday evening, March 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The Cabaret Theatre founder/director,John Carosella, accepts an award at the Cabbie Awards, presented by The Cabaret Theatre, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Saturday evening, March 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The Cabaret Theatre actors, (from left), Reed Demangone, Joel Basenbach and Mikee Kershaw, enjoy the evening of Cabbie Awards, presented by The Cabaret Theatre, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Saturday evening, March 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Jennifer and Jerry Woodling, enjoy the evening of Cabbie Awards, presented by The Cabaret Theatre, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Saturday evening, March 11, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), David Seremet and Anne Cruzan welcome guests to the Cabbie Awards, presented by The Cabaret Theatre, held at the Latrobe Art Center on Saturday evening, March 11, 2017.

There were no slip-ups at the Cabaret Theatre's “Cabbie Awards.” Votes were tallied by the ersatz — but obviously dependable — accounting firm of Price Outhouse.

Members and supporters of the Latrobe-based theater troupe came together March 11 in the Latrobe Art Center to hear the winners in 47 categories, some more serious than others, from productions in the 2015-16 season.

Hosts Anne Cruzan and David Seremet announced that, due to the long list of honorees, thank yous should be limited to 10 words or less.

Cabaret founder John Carosella followed the guidelines when named best lead actor in a one-act play: “I was pretty good,” he said.

Best actress in a one-act was Shirley Ratner.

Seremet snagged best actor in both the musical and nonmusical categories. Best actress in a musical was Rachel Nicely, while Carolyn Jerz was named best actress in a non-musical.

Other categories got a little esoteric, with labels such as best execution of an act of violence, best onstage save, best affected accent and highest decibel level in the dressing room.

Good-natured cat-calling accompanied the announcements, despite the “win with humility, lose with dignity” admonition in the program.

Seen at the Cabbies: Jerry andJennifer Woodling, Eugene Dangelo, David andChristine Kindl, Peggy Bryan, twinsMia andTessa Paluzzi, Chris Paluzzi, Katya Shaffer, Joel Basenbach, Mikee Kershaw, Reed Demangone, Katie Green, Cindy Baltzer and Dennis andLeigh Anne Jerz.

— Shirley McMarlin

