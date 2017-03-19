Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: SAMA-Ligonier Valley's Lunch a l'Art features cake decorator

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
PIECE OF CAKE: (from left), Vernie West, Joyce Collins and Peggy Shepler, gather for a photo at Lunch a l'Art, featuring a presentation by cake decorator, Mary Veazey Clark, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Thursday afternoon, March 16, 2017. Guests enjoyed lunch followed by a talk by Clark on the history of cake baking and decorating and a decorating demonstration.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
PIECE OF CAKE: (from left), Susan Endersbe and Madelon Sheedy, mingle during the Lunch a l'Art, featuring a presentation by cake decorator, Mary Veazey Clark, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Thursday afternoon, March 16, 2017. Guests enjoyed lunch followed by a talk by Clark on the history of cake baking and decorating and a decorating demonstration.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
PIECE OF CAKE: (from left), Site coordinator, Kristin Miller, joins guest speaker, Mary Veazey Clark, during the Lunch a l'Art, featuring a presentation by cake decorator, Mary Veazey Clark, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Thursday afternoon, March 16, 2017. Guests enjoyed lunch followed by a talk by Clark on the history of cake baking and decorating and a decorating demonstration.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
PIECE OF CAKE: Guest speaker and cake decorator, Mary Veazey Clark, demonstrates how to decorate a cake, during the Lunch a l'Art, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Thursday afternoon, March 16, 2017. Guests enjoyed lunch followed by a talk by Clark on the history of cake baking and decorating and a decorating demonstration.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
PIECE OF CAKE: (from left), Karen Jurkovic and Kimberly Green, watch a presentation by guest speaker and cake decorator, Mary Veazey Clark, during the Lunch a l'Art, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Thursday afternoon, March 16, 2017. Guests enjoyed lunch followed by a talk by Clark on the history of cake baking and decorating and a decorating demonstration.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
PIECE OF CAKE: (from left), Karen Jurkovic and Kimberly Green, watch a presentation by guest speaker and cake decorator, Mary Veazey Clark, during the Lunch a l'Art, held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley on Thursday afternoon, March 16, 2017. Guests enjoyed lunch followed by a talk by Clark on the history of cake baking and decorating and a decorating demonstration.

