Before the fun began, 260-plus guests were reminded why they were at the Greensburg Country Club on March 18 for Black Tie Baby!

The annual casino night, hosted by Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation, raises funds for Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital Family Additions Maternity Center in Greensburg.

Jennifer Miele, Excela's VP of marketing, introduced a video recalling three days in June 2010, when four sets of twins were born in the center, which she said “gives thousands of babies a great start on life.”

Seated near the dais were Brian and Tara Brucker of Murrysville, parents of two of those twins, Ashton and Dylan.

Miele also noted that the evening's proceeds would benefit the special care nursery, from high-tech equipment to rocking chairs — welcome news to volunteer baby cuddlers Diane Hartland, Mary Lou Hugus and Joanne Eberhardt, who were in the crowd.

After the warning, “What happens at the Greensburg Country Club stays at the Greensburg Country Club,” there were hijinks with Pittsburgh magician Lee Terbosic, table games (including the unfortunately named “baby craps”), music and dancing.

Event co-chairs were Evelyn Merriman, Ron Eberhardt and Paul Mongell.

Seen: Tom andRuth Ann Albanesi, Patti Buhl, Helen Burns, Mike andDebbie Busch, Dr. Chris and Jill Bellicini, Ray andKate Charley, Bill andPhil Dymond, Dr. Carol andJames Fox, Dr. Lisa Hildenbrand and Peter Nordby, Mud andPhyllis Kluska, Dr. Karen and Martin Lang, Dr. James Jon Nolfi and Melissa Dishong, Al andSally Anne Novak, Ron and Susan Ott, Dr. Natalie Plevelich and James Carney, Bob and Sharon Rogalski, Tom and Karen Sochacki, Dr. Michael and Stephanie Szwerc, Sharon Smith, Dr. Randi Turkewitz and Dr. Khoa Nguyen, and Steelers former player and sideline reporter Craig Wolfley, who stopped in for the pre-event VIP reception.

