Out & About

Black Tie Baby!
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, March 19, 2017, 7:33 a.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Phil Dymond tries her luck at the slots, during the Black Tie Baby! casino night to benefit Excela Health Family Additions Maternity Center, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, March 18,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Excela COO, Michael Busch and wife, Debbie, pose for a photo during the Black Tie Baby! casino night to benefit Excela Health Family Additions Maternity Center, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, March 18,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from right), Excela Health trustee, Sharon Smith, joins Dr. Michael and Stephanie Szwerc for a photo, during the Black Tie Baby! casino night to benefit Excela Health Family Additions Maternity Center, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, March 18,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Excela Health CEO, Bob Rogalski and his wife, Sharon, join Sally Ann and Al Novak for a photo, during the Black Tie Baby! casino night to benefit Excela Health Family Additions Maternity Center, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, March 18,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Missy Dishong poses for a photo, at the Black Tie Baby! casino night to benefit Excela Health Family Additions Maternity Center, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, March 18,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Guests gather around the 'craps table', during the Black Tie Baby! casino night to benefit Excela Health Family Additions Maternity Center, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, March 18,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Patti Buhl, Jaime Crawford Englehart, Dr. Jon Nolfi and Jennifer Miele, gather for a photo during the Black Tie Baby! casino night to benefit Excela Health Family Additions Maternity Center, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, March 18,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Honored guests, Brian and Tara Brucker, pose for a photo, during the Black Tie Baby! casino night to benefit Excela Health Family Additions Maternity Center, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, March 18,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Brian and Peggy McGowen, Lonna Paterline and Jessica Stack, play 'Black Jack', during the Black Tie Baby! casino night to benefit Excela Health Family Additions Maternity Center, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, March 18,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Excela OB nurses, (from left), Beth Simpson, Stacey Shankle, Michelle Bauer and Danica Beneccio, pose at a table game, during the Black Tie Baby! casino night to benefit Excela Health Family Additions Maternity Center, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, March 18,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Event co-chair, Ron Eberhardt, Family Additions Maternity Center manager, Wendy Reynolds, event co-chair, Paul Mongell, and Westmoreland Frick Foundation advancement coordinator, Evelyn Merriman, gather for a photo at the Black Tie Baby! casino night to benefit Excela Health Family Additions Maternity Center, held at the Greensburg Country Club on Saturday evening, March 18,2017.

Before the fun began, 260-plus guests were reminded why they were at the Greensburg Country Club on March 18 for Black Tie Baby!

The annual casino night, hosted by Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation, raises funds for Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital Family Additions Maternity Center in Greensburg.

Jennifer Miele, Excela's VP of marketing, introduced a video recalling three days in June 2010, when four sets of twins were born in the center, which she said “gives thousands of babies a great start on life.”

Seated near the dais were Brian and Tara Brucker of Murrysville, parents of two of those twins, Ashton and Dylan.

Miele also noted that the evening's proceeds would benefit the special care nursery, from high-tech equipment to rocking chairs — welcome news to volunteer baby cuddlers Diane Hartland, Mary Lou Hugus and Joanne Eberhardt, who were in the crowd.

After the warning, “What happens at the Greensburg Country Club stays at the Greensburg Country Club,” there were hijinks with Pittsburgh magician Lee Terbosic, table games (including the unfortunately named “baby craps”), music and dancing.

Event co-chairs were Evelyn Merriman, Ron Eberhardt and Paul Mongell.

Seen: Tom andRuth Ann Albanesi, Patti Buhl, Helen Burns, Mike andDebbie Busch, Dr. Chris and Jill Bellicini, Ray andKate Charley, Bill andPhil Dymond, Dr. Carol andJames Fox, Dr. Lisa Hildenbrand and Peter Nordby, Mud andPhyllis Kluska, Dr. Karen and Martin Lang, Dr. James Jon Nolfi and Melissa Dishong, Al andSally Anne Novak, Ron and Susan Ott, Dr. Natalie Plevelich and James Carney, Bob and Sharon Rogalski, Tom and Karen Sochacki, Dr. Michael and Stephanie Szwerc, Sharon Smith, Dr. Randi Turkewitz and Dr. Khoa Nguyen, and Steelers former player and sideline reporter Craig Wolfley, who stopped in for the pre-event VIP reception.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

