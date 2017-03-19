Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Gala marks Lamp Theatre's progress
Dawn Law | Sunday, March 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The Lamp Theatre board members, (from left), Mike Caralli, John Gdula, chairman, and Mike Pochan, gather for a photo, during the second annual Lamp Theatre Gala, held at the Antonelli Event Center in North Huntingdon on March 18,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Rob Jessup joins Lamp operations manager, Bill Elder, for a photo during the second annual Lamp Theatre Gala, held at the Antonelli Event Center in North Huntingdon on March 18,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The Lamp Theatre board members, (from left), Mary Benko, Lucien Bove and Terri Yurcisin, gather for a photo, during the second annual Lamp Theatre Gala, held at the Antonelli Event Center in North Huntingdon on March 18,2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Event chair, Gail Macioci, joins some of the committee members, Tiffany Yurchison, Marty Adams and Linda Kovach, for a photo, during the second annual Lamp Theatre Gala, held at the Antonelli Event Center in North Huntingdon on March 18,2017.

Sheer determination and hard work on the part of a community turned the lights back on at the Lamp Theatre, an 80-year-old landmark in Irwin's business district.

After being dark for a decade, last year the Lamp drew 10,000 people downtown to enjoy performing arts, concerts and cultural events. The rebuilt Lamp is a state-of-the-art facility that collaborates with Split Stage Productions and Stage Right School for the Performing Arts and Professional Theater Company.

“You get a little bit of everything at the Lamp,” says Rob Jessup, co-founder of Split Stage.

Jessup, wife Lauren and the Lamp's operations manager, Bill Elder, were among those at the second annual gala to benefit the Lamp on March 18 at Antonelli Event Center in North Huntington. Lou Lazzaro, with his wife, Nancy, was there to present a proclamation on behalf of U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy.

Also ecstatic about the thriving theater is Irwin Mayor Bill Hawley, who remembers going to the Lamp in the '60s with his father to see “Mutiny on the Bounty.”

“I'm anxious for them to start playing movies again,” Hawley said. “The Lamp has been tremendous for the borough.”

Gala committee members were Gail Macioce, Judi Wooddy, Tiffany Yurchison, Linda Kovach, Jamie Nesta, Marty Adams and Al Bergman.

Seen: Pat DiCesare, Tony and Renata Marino, Tim and Terri Yurcisin, Deb Kelly, David and Margaree Pertle, Mat and Kara Beck, Dr. Frank Aiello, Mary Benko, Mike Pochan, Karen Glass and Lucien Bove.

— Dawn Law

