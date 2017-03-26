Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: University's annual luncheon honors St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 9:30 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
LUNCH WITH LIZ: (from left), Sr. Maureen O'Brien, Director of Campus Ministry, Sr. Victoria Marie Gribschaw, Associate Professor of Business, Sr. Susan Yochum, Provost and Professor of Chemistry, and Sr. Mary Kay Neff, Associate Professor of Graphic Design, gather for a photo, during the annual ' Lunch With Liz', held in Cecilian Hall at Seton Hilll University in Greensburg on Thursday afternoon, March 23, 2017. The event honors Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, founder of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, the university's founding order.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
LUNCH WITH LIZ: (from left), Sr. Lois Sculco, Executive Director to the President for Alumni Engagement and Mission, Sr. Ann Infanger, Professor Emerita of Biology, and Sr. Vivien Linkhauer, Vice President for Mission and Identity, gather for a photo, during the annual ' Lunch With Liz', held in Cecilian Hall at Seton Hilll University in Greensburg on Thursday afternoon, March 23, 2017. The event honors Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, founder of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, the university's founding order.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
LUNCH WITH LIZ: Seton Hill University students, (from left), Lauren Grasser, portraying Saint Louise de Marillac, Sarah Chelli, portraying Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, and Brett Cuddy, portraying Saint Vincent de Paul, gather for a photo with Seton Hill University President, Mary C. Finger, during the annual ' Lunch With Liz', held in Cecilian Hall at Seton Hilll University in Greensburg on Thursday afternoon, March 23, 2017. The event honors Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, founder of the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, the university's founding order.

Seton Hill University holds ‘Lunch With Liz” honoring St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, on March 23.

