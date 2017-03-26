Out & About: Stage Right holds its annual Heart of the Arts Gala

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As usual, the Stage Right Sensations had to sing for their supper.

The energetic teen performers took the floor before dinner at the fifth annual Stage Right Heart of the Arts Gala on March 24 at Rizzo's Banquet Hall in Crabtree.

Following them, artistic director Tony Marino introduced the evening's honorees.

Receiving the Heart of the Arts Award was Judith O'Toole, the Richard M. Scaife director/CEO of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg. Recognized as volunteers of the year were Tracy Angelo of Perryopolis and Lynn Rusnica of Irwin, stage moms who spend countless hours overseeing the props and costume department.

All three were quick to deflect praise from themselves.

O'Toole called the performing arts company and school “an amazing partner with the museum” in their joint artistic ventures, while Angelo and Rusnica said there were scores of volunteers just as dedicated and hard-working as they are.

Entertaining at the pre-gala VIP reception was Elly Noble, one of the school's original students and now a veteran of New York stages. Tony andRenata Marino, Christopher McAllister, Lauren-Rose King, Courtney Harkins, Greg Kerestan andJohn Noble also were on the bill.

Chairing the gala committee was Ryann Heverly.

Seen: Chris Orosz, Dani andMark Womack, Kevin O'Toole, JoAnne Salvatore, Laura McGuire, Beth Iezzi, Dan Carr, Rob DePasquale, Betty Jane Hansen, Kirsten Janowicz, Mark Heverly, Barbara Ferrier, Barbara Jones, Joan McGarry, Deborah McDonald, Tina Federico, Dennis Jerz, Bob Staffen, Kathy Raunikar and Dave Wagner and Bob andArlene Kendra.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.