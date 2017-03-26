Out & About: Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor hosts Pop Up Dinner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There was mystery, murder and intrigue at the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor Pop Up Dinner March 25 at Greensburg's historic train station, bought in 2015 by StoneKim Properties, LLC.

The location of the event was secret, and clues came in a series of poetic emails from Heritage Corridor staff Olga Herbert and Kristin Poerschke.

Forty attendees became suspect characters with names like Basil, Cinnamon and Nutmeg, in an interactive murder mystery written by Brian Corcoran, co-owner of Vintage Costumes in Scottdale.

Physical evidence included the “body” of a murdered chef and a pillow with a bullet hole through it.

“At the conclusion, one of them will be the murderer, and three are accomplices,” Corcoran said. “It's so much fun!”

The winner received a framed “Master Sleuth” certificate and free parking at the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor's SupperMarket, which is held Wednesdays through summer at the Lincoln Highway Experience on Route 30. Sun Dawg Cafe in Greensburg, owned by Ray and Rachel Flowers, participates in the SupperMarket and catered the Pop Up event.

StoneKim's general manager, Kay Kim, said her company plans to open a train museum to showcase Western Pennsylvania rail history in the station's tunnel, and said the basement will be converted into much needed reception space.

Olives & Peppers, which operates restaurants in Penn Township and Richland, will cater and soon open a restaurant to replace the Supper Club, which closed Jan. 31.

Kim said Olives & Peppers fit their criteria: “Fresh, Italian, affordable.”

Seen: Terry Graft and Linda Brown, Rich Lopretto and Phyllis Bertok, Don and Kim Kramer, Donna Tidwell and station operations manager Mark Kuhns, who advised that a train would be arriving on Track 2 during the event.