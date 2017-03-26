Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: Sisters of Charity hostSounds of Charity event

Laura Urbani | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 9:30 p.m.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), John Debich dances with Sr. Barbara Einloth, during the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill's ninth annual Sounds of Charity big-band dance, held at the Seton Hill University McKenna Center on Saturday evening, March 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Sr. Louise Grundish, (L), dances with John Foley, during the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill's ninth annual Sounds of Charity big-band dance, held at the Seton Hill University McKenna Center on Saturday evening, March 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from right), Joe and Luanne O'Brien, perform a demonstration dance, during the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill's ninth annual Sounds of Charity big-band dance, held at the Seton Hill University McKenna Center on Saturday evening, March 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Terri Murphy and Rebecca Russell, pose for a photo near one of the silent auction items, during the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill's ninth annual Sounds of Charity big-band dance, held at the Seton Hill University McKenna Center on Saturday evening, March 25, 2017.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
(from left), Nannette Russell joins Sr. Louise Grundish for a photo, during the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill's ninth annual Sounds of Charity big-band dance, held at the Seton Hill University McKenna Center on Saturday evening, March 25, 2017.



Sounds of big band music filled Seton Hill University's McKenna Center March 25 when the Sisters of Charity hosted its 9th annual Sounds of Charity event.

Sister Catherine Meinert, the provincial superior, welcomed everyone before The Wally Gingers Orchestra began their performance. Ballroom dancers Joe and Luanne O'Brien of Integral Ballroom performed a special dance to set the mood. Sister Louise Grundish, who chaired the event, led the way onto the floor with her dance partner John Foley.

“Each year, more and more dancers come,” said Jane Strittmater, director of public relations at Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill. “It's so entertaining to watch the dancing.”

Proceeds from the event support the Sisters of Charity ministries.

Karen Martin provided piano music while guests enjoyed the hors d'oeuvres prepared by the Seton Hill University food service department.

Seen: Terri Murphy, Julia and John Cuccaro, Sister Mary Norbert Long, Chuck Strittmatter, Sister Colette Hanlon, Bishop Edward Malesic, Dennis and Carol Ledgerwood, Sister Lois Sculco, Sister Ann Infanger, Dan and Toni Pelligrini, Annette Russell, Rebecca Russell, Glenn and Carol Johnson, Monsignor William Rathgeb, Richard and Joanna Stillwagon, John and Malinda Sherid, Margaret Divirgilio, Mary Rosendale, Margie Edwards, Jennifer Cook, Erica Davis and Grace Riley.

— Laura Urbani

