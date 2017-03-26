Out & About: Sisters of Charity hostSounds of Charity event
Sounds of big band music filled Seton Hill University's McKenna Center March 25 when the Sisters of Charity hosted its 9th annual Sounds of Charity event.
Sister Catherine Meinert, the provincial superior, welcomed everyone before The Wally Gingers Orchestra began their performance. Ballroom dancers Joe and Luanne O'Brien of Integral Ballroom performed a special dance to set the mood. Sister Louise Grundish, who chaired the event, led the way onto the floor with her dance partner John Foley.
“Each year, more and more dancers come,” said Jane Strittmater, director of public relations at Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill. “It's so entertaining to watch the dancing.”
Proceeds from the event support the Sisters of Charity ministries.
Karen Martin provided piano music while guests enjoyed the hors d'oeuvres prepared by the Seton Hill University food service department.
Seen: Terri Murphy, Julia and John Cuccaro, Sister Mary Norbert Long, Chuck Strittmatter, Sister Colette Hanlon, Bishop Edward Malesic, Dennis and Carol Ledgerwood, Sister Lois Sculco, Sister Ann Infanger, Dan and Toni Pelligrini, Annette Russell, Rebecca Russell, Glenn and Carol Johnson, Monsignor William Rathgeb, Richard and Joanna Stillwagon, John and Malinda Sherid, Margaret Divirgilio, Mary Rosendale, Margie Edwards, Jennifer Cook, Erica Davis and Grace Riley.