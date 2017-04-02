Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Out & About

Out & About: SummerSounds holds thank-you party
Dawn Law | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
SummerSounds committee members, (from left), Richard E. McCormick, Janet McNeel and Gene James, join volunteer, Jonathan Holcombe, of Greensburg, for a photo at the SummerSounds annual sponsor and volunteer appreciation party, held at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, March 28, 2017.
SummerSounds volunteers, (from left), Debby Gretz, Linda Kubas and Pat Erdelsky, gather for a photo at the SummerSounds annual sponsor and volunteer appreciation party, held at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, March 28, 2017.
SummerSounds volunteers, (from left), Rick Martz,of Greensburg, Joe Emerick, of Youngwood, and Rudy Kolencik, of Greensburg, gather for a photo at the SummerSounds annual sponsor and volunteer appreciation party, held at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, March 28, 2017.
SummerSounds donors, (from left), Sue and Ed Meadows, of Greensburg, join donor and volunteer, Chuck Kaylor, for a photo at the SummerSounds annual sponsor and volunteer appreciation party, held at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, March 28, 2017.
Representing the SummerSounds sponsor Seton Hill University, Michele Wisnesck, (L), and Kristie Trolia,, pose for a photo at the SummerSounds annual sponsor and volunteer appreciation party, held at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, March 28, 2017.
SummerSounds donors, (from left), Mike and Susan Patrick, of Greensburg, pose for a photo at the SummerSounds annual sponsor and volunteer appreciation party, held at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, March 28, 2017.
(from left), Melanie Testa, representing Toyota of Greensburg, a SummerSounds sponsor, joins Connie Houp for a photo, at the SummerSounds annual sponsor and volunteer appreciation party, held at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, March 28, 2017.
SummerSounds volunteers and donors, (from left), Karen and Jim Steeley, pose for a photo at the SummerSounds annual sponsor and volunteer appreciation party, held at All Saints Brewing Co. in Hempfield Township on Tuesday evening, March 28, 2017.

In Greensburg, summer will start June 2, when Tusk opens the SummerSounds season at Robertshaw Amphitheatre in St. Clair Park.

People bring picnic baskets and pets, and sit on blankets and lawn chairs to listen to live music under the stars.

The free concert series that has brought 350,000 people to the city in the past 17 years hosted a soiree to thank sponsors, donors and volunteers March 28 at All Saints Brewery in Hempfield.

Chairman Gene James thanked committee members Amy Baldonieri, Randy Finfrock, Dick McCormick, Janet McNeel and Sue Trout and co-founders Steve Gifford and Missy Monsour.

James introduced McCormick as his senior roadie and a “good judge of musical talent” to give a rundown for 2017, which includes the Fleetwood Mac tribute band Tusk; rock with Tim Woods, Derek Woods and the Sun King Warriors; and country and western with Western Centuries.

Volunteer Jonathan Holcombe, 19, an architectural drafting student at Westmoreland County Community College, helps set up and tear down equipment.

“It's just a good way to spend my Friday nights,” he said.

Seen: Janet James, Jim andDorie Fuchs, Karl Eisaman, Ed andSue Meadows, Jim andKaren Steeley, Barb Tucci, Bob Bloom, Jamie Milchak, Jacie Milchak, Joe Emerick, Joe and Pat Erdelsky, Linda Kubas, Faye Rosatti, George andDebbie Gretz, George andNancy Stewart, Mike Stewart, Mike Stewart II with his 3-month-old sonJames , andPam Frank, who was out celebrating her birthday.

Dawn Law is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

